Despite the 14-3 final score, Georgia clearly dominated Kentucky Saturday in its 14-3 victory.

The Bulldogs defense made Kentucky's offense one-dimensional. Georgia's offensive line gave running back Zamir White the easiest 136-yard game of his career. Take away two bad passes by quarterback Stetson Bennett and a blocked field goal, and the Bulldogs likely would have won by four touchdowns.

So why is social media going wild with a sky-is-falling mentality? Well, it is social media. Following are the biggest overreactions spinning out of Georgia's win.

Stetson Bennett is not the QB to beat Florida

This is the easiest narrative to dispel. Has Stetson Bennett played well lately? Absolutely not. He's played six straight mediocre quarters of football. All five of his interceptions have been 100 percent his fault. Does that mean Georgia's chances of beating Florida are low with Bennett starting? Again, absolutely not.

First off, Bennett doesn't have to beat Florida. Give Kentucky credit because the Wildcats have a good defense. Their defensive line is outstanding and the group is great at forcing turnovers. But it's also a defense that let Georgia's running game define the day. White had the best performance of his career, while James Cook and Kendall Milton also had good days.

Florida's defense is not very good. The defensive line is sub-standard and the secondary is vulnerable to big plays. Georgia can dominate the Gators on the ground, but Bennett simply can't kill drives with interceptions. That's all that will be asked of him next week. Anything else is just a bonus.

Georgia's run defense was lazy and uninspired

This is another overreaction from people that just won't give Kentucky any credit. The Wildcats have a great running game. Their offensive line is stellar and Chris Rodriguez is a very good running back. They were going to have some success against Georgia's defense.

Kentucky ended the day with 158 rushing yards (excluding sacks). Rodriguez had 108 yards and quarterback Joey Gatewood added 43 more. But 42 of Kentucky's rushing yards (26 percent) came on a 19-play drive in the first half. When it came time to pass the ball on that possession, the Wildcats couldn't. Georgia's defense closed passing lanes, rushed Gatewood and forced them to settle for a field goal.

After that long drive, Georgia did a better job of forcing Kentucky into passing downs and those led to punts. Statistically, Georgia's run defense wasn't great, but stats don't tell the whole story. The Bulldogs made the Wildcats one-dimensional. Kentucky didn't come close to scoring again after its field goal.

Kirby Smart isn't a good head coach

Or he should be fired. Nothing has changed since the Mark Richt era, whichever annoyingly bad hot take that is seen on social media. If enough time is spent falling down that well, ton of baseless critiques of head coach Kirby Smart can be seen. These are some responses to the biggest critiques.

Georgia's offense was boring and didn't try to be explosive against Kentucky: Did it need to be explosive? Take away the two picks and blocked field goal, and Georgia probably wins 31-3 without trying to hit big plays. That would have been a gorgeous sight: One offense completely imposing its will on a defense. Explosive plays can't be executed without first executing the "boring" stuff.

Nothing has changed since the Richt era; Smart is just a better recruiter: Did Mark Richt ever lead Georgia to three straight SEC East championships? What about three straight BCS bowls? Or 45 straight weeks ranked in the top 10? Were any of those things accomplished from 2001 to 2015?

Case closed.

