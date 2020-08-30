Owen Condon is a name Georgia football fans haven't yet had a chance to familiarize themselves with. That's because the former three-star redshirted his first year and dealt with injuries last season.

But heading into the squad's first scrimmage this past Saturday, Condon's name was at the top of the depth chart at right tackle, a position head coach Kirby Smart believes is the most competitive on the offensive line.

“The right tackle spot has been the one that is probably the most competitive deal,” Smart said. “Owen Condon has really stepped up and done some good things. Owen hasn’t been healthy since he’s been here. He’s been a pleasant surprise in terms of competitiveness, intelligence, toughness."

Smart told media via Zoom that Condon and Warren McClendon are "probably" getting the most reps at right tackle. He also said he wants to see Condon display more power.

At 6-7 and 310 lbs., Condon has ideal size and length for a right tackle, tsome it's really been ood out since he arrived at Georgia. However, his power was something that "needs improvement" entering last season. Based on Smart's comments, Condon may need to show more power to solidify his role near the top of the depth chart.

Just starting at RT in the Bulldog's first preseason scrimmage shows Condon he's back on track after a quiet, but impressive redshirt year. The Oklahoma City product appeared in three games in 2018 and traveled with the team on a few road games, which is impressive for a redshirting freshman playing on an offensive line that was stacked at the time.

The future seemed bright for Condon until he succumbed to the injury bug. The injury was called a "lower-body" injury, possibly an aggravation of a knee injury he suffered as a senior in high school. As a result, Condon only appeared in one game. He did, however, excel off the field, earning a spot on the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

Dawgs Daily on SI.com's Brooks Austin noticed Condon was in a sling on his left shoulder as well during the Texas A & M home game in 2019. Now he appears to be fully healthy and competing along with McClendon and Tate Ratledge.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.