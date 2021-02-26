Georgia Drawing Comparisons to 2019 LSU

Heading into the 2020-2021 season the Bulldogs look eerily similar to the 2020 national champions.

While no comparison between teams will be perfect these teams are extremely similar at first glance. Here is the comparison between the two teams and where they stood coming into the season.

No. 1: Former Transfer Quarterback in Second Season

While Burrow did play in thirteen games during his first year at LSU to Daniels' four at Georgia, the situation remains largely the same. Both transferred into a new program, won a starting job, played well enough to secure a starting spot the following season, and heading into year two was holding the keys to an explosive offense.

While Daniels is a little more talked about by the national media heading into this year than Burrow was heading into his final college season, he still isn't regarded where he should be.

Now, this is extreme. Burrow put up one of the best seasons we have ever seen before, and no one is saying Daniels will do that. However, Burrow outperformed expectations, won the Heisman Trophy, and carried LSU to a national title with one of the best offenses in recent college football memory. None of that is off the table yet for Daniels.

No. 2: Young, Dynamic Corner

LSU was able to go as far as they did in part to the lockdown play of true freshman corner Derek Stingley. He tallied six interceptions and was widely regarded as the best defensive back in all of college football. .

Georgia has three young corners this year that could fit that bill. The most obvious is redshirt freshman Kelee Ringo, the consensus No. 1 corner in the class of 2020. Then there's both Jalen Kimber and Nyland Green who have tremendous potential as well.

No. 3: Electric Receiver Tandem

In 2019 wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson teamed up to become one of the best receiver duos in recent memory. At the moment Jefferson is becoming one of the best receivers in the NFL and Chase will likely be a top-12 pick come NFL Draft.

Georgia wideouts George Pickens and Jermaine Burton could be Georgia's version of that tandem. They have the physical and athletic measurements to match up with anyone and the quarterback to get them the ball. Take a look at the stats of the LSU wide receivers 2018 campaigns, the year before their title, and the Georgia receivers 2020 campaigns..

LSU

Justin Jefferson, SO - 54 catches, 875 yards, 6 touchdowns



Ja'Marr Chase, FR - 23 catches, 313 yards, 3 touchdowns

Georgia

George Pickens, SO - 36 catches, 513 yards, 6 touchdowns



Jermaine Burton, FR - 27 catches, 404 yards, 3 touchdowns

No. 4: Coming Off a Bowl Win over a Group of Five School

Georgia is fresh off an (8-2) season with a win over a Group of 5 school in Cincinnati in a New Year's Six Bowl game, after missing out on the SEC Championship game.

Entering the 2019 season, LSU was coming off a (10-3) season, capped off with a win over UCF in the Fiesta Bowl.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.