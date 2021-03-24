Patience Paying Off for Ameer Speed

Rather than enter the transfer portal, redshirt senior Ameer Speed stayed with Georgia football and is competing for a starting job this year.

Attrition in Georgia football's defensive backfield has turned the spotlight towards several overlooked players. One such player is senior Ameer Speed.

Speed was a member of head coach Kirby Smart's first recruiting class in 2017 and he redshirted in 2018. He's appeared in 35 games since arriving in Athens, mostly on special teams.

This spring, Speed has a chance to finally compete for one of the starting jobs left vacant by Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell, D.J. Daniel and Tyrique Stevenson. In 2021, this makes Speed unique, because most players in his situation would have entered the transfer portal by now.

Speed spent most of his Georgia career buried on the depth chart beneath some of the best defensive backs in school history. Yet Speed, a talented defender in his own right, stayed at Georgia knowing he'd eventually get an opportunity. He explained his reasoning for staying after practice on Tuesday.

“I love my teammates," he said. "I love the University of Georgia and everyone who is here. That’s pretty much one of the reasons I’m still here today, so just realizing and understanding my situation and knowing that God’s timing is different for everybody has kept me really patient and humble throughout my experiences.”

Speed has more than just love and patients in his favor. The Jacksonville native also told reporters why he believes he can win a starting job.

“Attribute-wise, I feel like I bring good length and good strength to this defense," he said. "I also feel like I know the scheme very well, so those things can help me out with my game.”

When it comes to experience in Georgia's defense, only Latavious Brini matches him. Both are seniors competing for starting jobs. Speed understands the expectations of Smart and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning more than the younger players he's competing against.

His size will also ensure he's not overlooked by the coaching staff. Speed is listed at 6-3 and 211 lbs. which is beyond excellent size for a defensive back in the SEC.