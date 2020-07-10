DawgsDaily
Paul Finebaum Says Playing a College Football Season is a 'Money Grab'

Brooks Austin

Paul Finebaum has been the voice of the SEC Network on ESPN since it's inception in 2014. His nationally syndicated radio show "The Paul Finebaum Show" is home to the various voices and opinions of every fan from each school in the South. 

Friday on ESPN's morning show, Get Up, Finebaum had an opinion of his own. Saying that if there is a college football season this fall, it's strictly a money grab: 

"One thing I would like to hear Kevin Warren (BIG 10) or Greg Sankey (SEC), or any of the commissioners say to you or me or anyone else... forget talking about whether or not there you will play a college football season, tell us why you should play a college football season. Tell us why it's worth all of this effort, and by the way, you're not allowed to say 'if we don't play we will go broke'. That's what this is about. This is a money grab. If money was not an issue, some of these decisions would have already been made, like what they did up in the Ivy League. But right now, this is a house of cards and whether Joey thinks we are being negative or not, he did say one thing that was accurate, the numbers are spiking all over the country, especially in the South, in Florida. You can just look up and down the news channels for this. And it's a serious, serious problem." 

Finebaum was then asked to place a percentage chance on whether or not there will be a college football season this fall. 

"I would still be low. I would put it at about 25% and that's based on maybe getting some good news in the next few weeks but I could not go any higher than that." 

