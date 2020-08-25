SI.com
Photo Gallery From Monday's Georgia Football Practice

Brooks Austin

Georgia was back out on the indoor practice field on Monday and we have several new photos of newcomers and familiar faces thanks to the fine folks over at the SID department. 

James Cook
RB, James Cook, Photo by Tony Walsh UGA Athletics

After struggling to find a role for two seasons at the University of Georgia, James Cook is expected to be a pivotal part of the offense in 2020 thanks to incoming offensive coordinator, Todd Monken. Monken is a proponent of using his running backs out of the backfield with screens, bubbles, and other design pass plays for the backs and Cook is just the type of explosive athlete to do it. 

Lewis Cine
DB, Lewis Cine, Photo by Tony Walsh of UGA Athletics 

Cine is expected to replace J.R. Reed as Richard LeCounte's counterpart at the safety position and will do so in a completely different way than Georgia fans became accustomed to with Reed. Reed was much more of a cerebral player, one that wins with great anticipation and identification. Cine is a player that wins with explosion and speed to the ball. He's going to make highlight plays this fall. 

Nolan Smith
OLB, Nolan Smith, Photo by Tony Walsh of UGA Athletics

Another member of the heralded 2019 recruiting class for Georgia, Nolan Smith appears to have put on a bit of good weight this offseason. He will be fighting with Jermaine Johnson, Adam Anderson, and Walter Grant (also pictured) for playing time across from Azeez Ojulari. All will see extended playing time, it's going to be more about who capitalizes this fall. 

Justin Robinson
WR, Justin Robinson, Photo by Tony Walsh of UGA Athletics

Robinson is a player that was slightly overshadowed during the recruiting process with big-time wide receivers commits like Jermaine Burton, Marcus Rosemy, Arian Smith, and even Darnell Washington in the mix as a pass-catcher. Though that's never taken away from his frame and overall athletic ability. Robinson is a specimen at 6'4, 200 pounds and his athleticism has never been something we here at Dawgs Daily on SI.com have been surprised about. 

Watch this breakdown of Justin Robinson beginning at 11:46

