David Pollack Says Kirby Smart Has to Check the Ego at the Door

Brooks Austin

David Pollack is one of the best to ever put on the wear the Georgia Bulldogs uniform, and since entering the world of media he hasn't been afraid to be critical of the program. 

Today he spoke to the media about what it's going to take for Georgia to come out on top in the SEC championship game. 

When asked what Georgia's defense needs to do in order to stop the LSU defense he said: 

"Here's the thing, Kirby and company are going to have to check their ego at the door and understand that from 20 to 20 LSU can have all the yards they want. Make it a slow death, stop them in the redzone and limit them to field goals. But I don't think anyone can stop this LSU offense. Joe Burrow is playing at such a high level, I mean his lowest completion percentage is 71%." 

He went on to say that he doesn't believe the old-school narrative that "defense wins championships." 

"You have to have a great offense to win a national championship in today's college football. The game has changed so much. So we will get to see if old school defense can reign supreme. Look LSU's offense is a Big 12 offense, this not an offense that does something no one else has done. They are going to get theirs." 

He was rather critical about Jake Fromm's play this season too, and he accredits it to Fromm's mechanics. 

"He's not playing his best football. I can look at him and tell his mechanics need to improve. He's fading away while throwing the football and that's stuff as a three-year starter you can't do. He's missed a lot of throws that were wide open." 

