Projected Starting Lineups for Georgia

Just a couple more hours until the 9th ranked 5-2 Georgia Bulldogs take on the 2-6 South Carolina Gamecocks. South Carolina will be led by interim coach Mike Bobo, former Georgia quarterback from 1994-97.

With the odds of Georgia making an SEC Championship game appearance slim to none, needing Florida to lose to both Tennessee and LSU in the coming weeks, Head Coach Kirby Smart could be thinking about next year going into the matchup with South Carolina.

Smart could be planning to give some younger guys a chance to play meaningful game snaps to prepare them for a more involved role next season.

Projected Starting Lineup: Offense

QB - JT Daniels

RB - Zamir White

WR X - George Pickens

WR Slot - Kearis Jackson

WR Z - Jermaine Burton

LT - Jamaree Salyer

LG – Justin Shaffer/Warren Ericson

C - Trey Hill

RG - Ben Cleveland

RT - Warren McClendon

TE Tre McKitty/John Fitzpatrick

We will likely see a few of the young guys like Warren Ericson, Justin Robinson, and Arian Smith get some playing time. Sources close to the program indicated to Dawgs Daily on SI.com that Ericson spent time getting significant reps with the ones.

Smith is a true freshman and he has been recovering from off-season surgery to repair his torn meniscus, but he appears to be ready to play a little bit today.

Robinson is a true-freshman wide receiver. He is another player that you could see get a little bit of playing time to see what he can bring Georgia in 2021.

Projected Starting Lineup: Defense

DE - Malik Herring

NT - Devonte Wyatt

DT - Jalen Carter

JACK LB - Azeez Ojulari

WILL LB - Nakobe Dean

MIKE LB - Monty Rice

CB - Tyson Campbell

CB - Erik Stokes

STAR - Mark Webb

SS - Chris Smith

FS - Lewis Cine

*Lineup based on Georgia beginning the game with five defensive backs.

Devonte Wyatt has been stepping in along with several others in hopes of replacing the production from Junior Nose Tackle Jordan Davis. Defensive tackles Jalen Carter, Warren Brinson, Nazir Stackhouse, Tramel Walthour and Zion Logue have all stepped up in his absence as well.

Junior strong safety Chris Smith is filling in for the injured Richard LeCounte.