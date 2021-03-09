Qae’Shon Sapp Updates Recruitment

Qae'Shon Sapp is one of the nation's elite offensive line targets, and he hails from the talent-rich area of Lee County, Georgia. He updates his recruitment here.

Qae'Shon Sapp is one of the nation's elite offensive line targets, and he hails from the talent-rich area of Lee County, Georgia. He's 6'5, 305 pounds, and has the athleticism to really excel in a system like the one Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke has implemented.

Sapp projects more as a guard on the next level. However, he's adamant about remaining versatile when he gets in college. He even is practicing snapping the football in case he's asked to play center.

His versatility has made him highly coveted by some of the nation's top programs. As shown in his Top-8 of Georgia, Florida State, South California, South Carolina, North Carolina, Arkansas, Florida, and Cincinnati.

And it's the Bearcats that appear to be Georgia's biggest competition here. When asked where he would take a visit first if the ban on in-person visits were lifted, he would be headed to Cincinnati, Ohio.

"Because I mean, I got a lot of friends that play there. They have a very, very close one of the top-rated office alumni in the NFL right now. He tells me a lot of great things about school. So I just want to see for my own eyes if it's true." - Sapp on where'd he take his first visit.

South Georgia football is a bit different than the Atlanta area. Atlanta is a camp circuit, media-driven machine. Cameras at every game, recruits with extremely large profiles and social media following.

Down south, it's about one thing. Eating, sleeping, and breathing football. That means an affinity for the weight room.

Sapp is a near 610-pound squatter and 330-pounds on the bench press. He will enroll in college and immediately be one of the strongest on the team.

And that weight room down in Lee County has a pool of ticked-off football players that have spent the offseason thinking about a state championship to Buford in the 6A title game. Lee County was yards away from winning when suddenly Buford forced a fumble and clinch the state title.

Sapp is in no rush to finalize his recruitment at this point. Things are shaping up for an in-season decision during his senior season.

"I've been talking to my family about that thing. And my coaches as well. I'm thinking probably in the summer beginning of season type stuff. And then in the practical man, right in the middle of the season or the end of the season."

