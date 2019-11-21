Baltimore Ravens Provide The Blueprint for Rush Happy Kirby Smart

The Baltimore Ravens have unveiled a new offense in the NFL and the results have been astounding so far. The Ravens currently field the league's top-ranked scoring offense despite having the 20th ranked passing offense.

In today's modern NFL that has become predominantly a passing league, the Baltimore Ravens are running the ball down opponents throats to the tune of a league-high 34.1 points per game.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman deserves a ton of credit for the Ravens' successful run-heavy blueprint. He went into the lab this past offseason and totally redesigned the team's playbook to fit the unique abilities of quarterback Lamar Jackson. The offense is difficult to categorize because it is a blend of many different offensive styles.

Though at its core, the offensive system is shockingly similar to what Georgia is currently running, just with a few more bells and whistles. Along with a very special talent.

The Ravens utilize the pistol as their primary offensive formation, lining up the running back directly behind Jackson in the shotgun. Essentially it's the same single back, I-formation that Georgia runs now just out of the gun. And just like Georgia, they have the ability to play 3 to 4 WRs at a time, then rotate in an extra OT and two TEs the very next play.

NFL.com analyst Brian Baldinger has been providing some wonderful breakdowns of the Ravens offense. In the following clip, you will see that they use motion to create a pistol full house look. This gives them the option to run the ball with power up the middle, or run a speed option with the quarterback and the motion man.

The next clip of a two-play sequence is a great example of a running game that is able to confuse the defense. The formation is once again a power pistol look. On the first play, the Ravens use pure power. On the second play, Lamar Jackson keeps the ball with a lead blocker out in front. Both plays result in 16-yard gains for first downs.

During the following break down, Baldy shows us how motion can open up a more traditional pass play opportunity. The quarterback fakes a swing pass to the motion man, which opens up the tight end in the seem. The result is a touchdown. This is a play that the Georgia Bulldogs use occasionally but could be beneficial if used with more frequency.

Defenses have continuously stacked the box against Georgia this season, often crowding the line of scrimmage in hopes of stuffing the run. When teams run this style of defense, it forces D'Andre Swift to make one man miss, in order to get to the second level.

However, when a mobile quarterback is involved, the backside edge defender must stay home until he is 100% sure that the quarterback hasn't kept the ball. This neutralizes the effect of a loaded box. Even more effective versus such a defense, are plays in which the quarterback is provided with a lead blocker on the edge off of the read action. Again Mr. Baldinger provides the example below.

Obviously making the change to this style of offense, is something that would not happen overnight. It would require that the Bulldogs have at least two mobile quarterbacks who can also throw the ball, on their roster at all times. Honestly, former Bulldog Justin Fields would have been perfect for such a scheme. However the timing was not right, and Georgia was correct in sticking with Jake Fromm coming off of a National Title Game appearance as a Freshman.

The Georgia football program is one of the best in the country and the team is on the cusp of greatness. However, the Dawgs will eventually need an offense the caliber of their defense to reach the perennial powerhouse status that the school desires to achieve.

If Kirby Smart wants to run the football and dominate time of possession at the college ranks, why not take from the team that leads the NFL in both categories while scoring the most in the league?

Obviously Lamar Jackson is a generational type of talent, after all we are talking about a Heisman Trophy winner. But it's not like dynamic options aren't readily available. Former Georgia QB commit, John Rhys Plumlee is fourth in the SEC in rushing right now at Ole Miss.

The Georgia faithful has begged and pleaded for the offensive staff to "open it up," which in today's day in age of college football usually translates into "Hey, let's throw the ball some more."

Perhaps taking the blueprint provided by the Ravens is a way to satisfy both the fans' want for an entertaining and explosive offense while also placating to Kirby Smart's run craved disposition.