Rayshaun Hammonds Declares for NBA Draft

Georgia Basketball's second-leading scorer from the 19'-20' season, Rayshaun Hammonds has now entered his name into the 2020 NBA Draft.

This is a potential huge loss for the Bulldogs, as Hammonds was set to be the leader and centerpiece of this Georgia basketball team next season.

The Norcross High School product averaged 12.9 PPG and 7.4 RPG in his junior campaign, the highest he's averaged during his career as a Bulldog.

The good news for Georgia fans is what Hammonds mentioned towards the end of the declaration announcement.

"I will be entering the 2020 NBA Draft while maintaining eligibility."

This puts Hammonds into the same terms that former Bulldog, Nicolas Claxton was in just a year ago. Hammonds can receive recommendations and grades from NBA scouts, but as long as he doesn't sign with an agent, he can preserve his final year of college eligibility.

At the moment, Hammonds hasn't been listed in draftsite.com's most recent mock draft. And with the NBA combine still up in the air due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there might not be many opportunities for Hammonds to strengthen his chance to be drafted.

However, if Hammonds does decide to keep his name in the NBA Draft, the Bulldogs will have to act fast in order to find a big-time scoring threat, especially one that plays in the post. Expect the staff to ramp up the effort in the transfer portal, and in the recruitment of potential reclassifiers, Mike Foster and Jonathan Kuminga.

The deadline for entrants to withdraw from the 2020 NBA Draft is June 15th, 2020.

