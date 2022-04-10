Reaction: Georgia Loses Potential All-SEC Offensive Tackle to the Transfer Portal

Sophomore offensive tackle Amarius Mims is just the latest high-profile player to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Entering Georgia's final week of spring before beginning fall camp in late July and early August, sources told SI Dawgs Daily that Mims had not been seen at practice much over the last week.

The absence is noticeable and further helped turn fear into reality for fans as the proverbial "next man up" at offensive tackle is entering the NCAA transfer portal. In today's world of collegiate sports, a high-value prospect like Mims usually doesn't sit for more than a season before seeking playing time elsewhere.

247Sports rated the Bleckley County athlete as a five-star offensive tackle in the 2020 class. His size at 6-foot-7, 330 pounds, made him look like an almost can't miss prospect, not to mention his ability to take on some of the best edge rushers in the state of Georgia.

This spring, fans were well aware that this would be potentially the make-or-break season for Mims and the University of Georgia, as the Cochran, Georgia, native looked to ascend into the starting rotation after starting left tackle Jamaree Salyer departed for the NFL.

Ultimately, the added year of experience gained by Broderick Jones, another former five-star prospect who started in the last four regular-season games, was enough to help fend off Mims at the left tackle position.

Warren McClendon returning for a third year as the starting right tackle for Georgia didn’t exactly help things with Mims either. McClendon is a Sunday tackle, a tackle that Mims was likely not going to surpass.

While a splitting of ways is almost inevitable between Georgia and Mims, the former five-star prospect will still have the option of returning to Athens for another season if he so chooses.

The departure of Mims not only means Georgia loses a starting-caliber offensive tackle, but they will also now have to find depth elsewhere in the offensive line room.