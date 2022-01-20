REACTION: Jermaine Burton hitting the Portal

Georgia wide receiver, Jermaine Burton, has announced he is hitting the transfer portal so what does this mean for Georgia?

Since winning a national championship, Georgia has experienced a lot of roster movement, whether it be through the portal or from players declaring for the draft. In most recent action, wide receiver Jermaine Burton announced he will be testing the waters in the transfer portal as well.

This is now the third receiver the Bulldogs have lost over the last week. George Pickens, as expected, announced he is heading to the draft, redshirt freshman Justin Robinson hit the portal, and Burton now joins him.

This move does come as a bit of a surprise considering the amount of involvement Burton had at a very early stage in his career. In his two seasons with the team, Burton had 53 receptions, 901 receiving yards, and 8 touchdowns, five of them coming from this past season.

A factor that likely influenced Burton's decision was the move of wide receivers coach, Cortez Hankton, who is now coaching the same position at LSU along with newly hired head coach, Brian Kelly.

As far as what this means for Georgia, well for starters the Bulldogs just lost one of their biggest talents and most experienced guys at the position. There are multiple routes Georgia can take though to help soften the blow of losing a player like Burton.

For starters, they could roll with the guys they already have on the roster. Freshmen Adonai Mitchell and Ladd McConkey both stepped up this season for Georgia while the Bulldogs were dealing with some injury issues at the position, and showcased some very promising skills on the field.

The Bulldogs also have freshman Brock Bowers who put up jaw dropping numbers this season and proved he is one of the best at the tight end position in the sport. While he isn't a receiver, having a guy like Bowers definelty helps.

Not to mention Georgia still currently has names like Dominick Blaylock, Arian Smith, and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint still on the roster as well. All of which have in game experience with Georgia.

There is also the possibility of bringing in a guy via the transfer portal. Kirby Smart has proved he is no stranger to searching the portal for players who will serve an immediate impact role and helping the team fill positions of need. He went and got Derrion Kendrick and Tykee Smith last year and this year it could be at the wide receiver spot.

While losing a player that has the skillset of Jermaine Burton is never good, the Bulldogs also have one of the best coaches at keeping a roster loaded and bringing in guys that can contribute early on in their careers. With that said, it will be interesting to see how things shake up for Georgia this offseason.