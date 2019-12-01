WATCH: Relive the Georgia Bulldogs Big Win over Georgia Tech

The latest edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate featured just that, a lot of hate and disdain for one another. There were several scuffles, one actual fight, and an ejection.

Though, despite the turmoil, Georgia managed to walk away with yet another lopsided victory inside of Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Bulldogs haven't lost in Atlanta in their last 10 games on the road.

Relive all the best moments from yesterday's 52-7 win over the Ramblin' Wrecked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Pregame:

First Half:

Charlie Warner Scored his first career touchdown Saturday. Coach Smart was unaware it was his first after the game saying. "Really? I didn't realize that. But when you think about how many blocks that guy has had, for a kid that's meant so much to our program. Gah Lee, the blocking value he has had and not getting as many catches as maybe he deserves, for him to get that play I thought was huge."

In 5:56 of game time, the Georgia Bulldogs turned the ball over three times in the second quarter.

Dominick Blaylock fumbled a punt return after gaining 18-yards, Georgia Tech scored on its ensuing drive only to come right back and kick an onside kick and recover it.

Then the very next drive for UGA, D'Andre Swift had his first of two fumbles in the contest.

Georgia went into the half up 17-7 despite the three turnovers.

Second Half:

The third quarter of Saturday's game was an explosive one for a variety of reasons, mostly revolving around George Pickens.

After being sidelined in the first half due to a suspension for violation of team rules, Pickens made an immediate impact on every drive he was in. In fact, Georgia scored three consecutive touchdowns with Pickens back in the lineup.

Until he decided he'd had enough of Tre Swilling from Georgia Tech.

Pickens is going to be suspended for the first half of the SEC Championship game next weekend.

Tyson Campbell had the game's final score, creating a havoc play on special teams pouring salt in the open wound for the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia wins big, 52-7. The 45-point margin is tied for the second-largest such victory in the 114-year history of the rivalry.