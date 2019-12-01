Bulldog
Maven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

WATCH: Relive the Georgia Bulldogs Big Win over Georgia Tech

Brooks Austin

The latest edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate featured just that, a lot of hate and disdain for one another. There were several scuffles, one actual fight, and an ejection. 

Though, despite the turmoil, Georgia managed to walk away with yet another lopsided victory inside of Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Bulldogs haven't lost in Atlanta in their last 10 games on the road. 

Relive all the best moments from yesterday's 52-7 win over the Ramblin' Wrecked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. 

Pregame: 

First Half: 

Charlie Warner Scored his first career touchdown Saturday. Coach Smart was unaware it was his first after the game saying. "Really? I didn't realize that. But when you think about how many blocks that guy has had, for a kid that's meant so much to our program. Gah Lee, the blocking value he has had and not getting as many catches as maybe he deserves, for him to get that play I thought was huge." 

In 5:56 of game time, the Georgia Bulldogs turned the ball over three times in the second quarter. 

Dominick Blaylock fumbled a punt return after gaining 18-yards, Georgia Tech scored on its ensuing drive only to come right back and kick an onside kick and recover it. 

Then the very next drive for UGA, D'Andre Swift had his first of two fumbles in the contest. 

Georgia went into the half up 17-7 despite the three turnovers. 

Second Half:

The third quarter of Saturday's game was an explosive one for a variety of reasons, mostly revolving around George Pickens. 

After being sidelined in the first half due to a suspension for violation of team rules, Pickens made an immediate impact on every drive he was in. In fact, Georgia scored three consecutive touchdowns with Pickens back in the lineup. 

Until he decided he'd had enough of Tre Swilling from Georgia Tech. 

Pickens is going to be suspended for the first half of the SEC Championship game next weekend. 

Tyson Campbell had the game's final score, creating a havoc play on special teams pouring salt in the open wound for the Yellow Jackets. 

Georgia wins big, 52-7. The 45-point margin is tied for the second-largest such victory in the 114-year history of the rivalry. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Updates: Georgia vs Georgia Tech

Brooks Austin
12 0

We are here in Atlanta as Georgia takes on Georgia Tech. Log on and sound off as we give you all the live updates from here inside of Bobby Dodd Stadium.

D'Andre Swift Injured against Georgia Tech

Brooks Austin
2 0

Following D'Andre Swift's second fumble of the game he goes down with an injury. He was helped off by medical staff.

Georgia Football All-Time Dream Team

Brooks Austin
4 1

In honor of today being Thanksgiving, we at the Bulldog Maven felt it was necessary to get a bit nostalgic. Here is the Georgia Bulldogs All-Time Dream Team.

Georgia Bulldogs in the NFL: Thomas Davis Defying Father Time

Jordan Jackson
0

Thomas Davis is one of the best safeties to ever wear a Georgia Bulldogs jersey. He has carved out a nitch as an NFL linebacker and he counties to defy Father Time.

Georgia Football: Five Takeaways from the Blowout Win over Georgia Tech

Brooks Austin
0

The Georgia Bulldogs won their third straight contest over Georgia Tech in blowout fashion. Here are five key takeaways from the win.

Georgia Football Injury Update: Latest on D'Andre Swift, Cager Likely Done

Brooks Austin
0

D'Andre Swift went down in Saturday's win over Georgia Tech with a left shoulder contusion. We have the latest details on both he and WR Lawrence Cager.

Georgia vs Georgia Tech: Projected Starting Lineups for the Bulldogs

Brooks Austin
1 0

Here are the projected starting lineups for the Georgia Bulldogs as they are in Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech in the latest edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.

Zykeivous Walker commits to Auburn

Brooks Austin
2 1

4-star defensive end Zykeivous Walker out of Schley County, Georgia has committed to the Auburn Tigers.

Kirby Smart Postgame after Georgia Tech: Talks Swift Injury and Pickens Ejection

Brooks Austin
0

Following Georgia's win over Georgia Tech, Kirby Smart addressed the D'Andre Swift's injury and George Pickens' ejection in his postgame press conference.

Jake Fromm Talks George Pickens Ejection

Brooks Austin
0

Following the 52-7 win over Georgia Tech, Jake Fromm Talks George Pickens Ejection