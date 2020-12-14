The Georgia Bulldogs' game for Saturday against the Vanderbilt Commodores has been canceled. However, we know Coach Kirby Smart and his staff are working tirelessly to add a final opponent in order to get this senior class one more game at home for Senior Day.

So that leaves the question, who could Georgia possibly play?

Colorado State

Radi Nabulsi of UGAsports.com reported this is the most likely scenario. While they aren't exactly the biggest headline, it would be an opportunity to get these seniors on the field one last time in Sanford Stadium. They have an open date and it sounds like Georgia is attempting to line this one up.

North Carolina

Again the Tarheels have an open date Saturday and would bring an electric offense to Athens. It would prove to be one of the best games of the day, as Sam Howell and the electric UNC offense would face off with UGA and JT Daniels. The Tar Heels are fresh off of a 62-point performance against Miami.

Georgia Tech

Everyone should be pulling for this. It makes logistical sense because there would not be air travel involved and Georgia would be able to preserve their streak of consecutive years with a game against Georgia Tech, their most historic rival aside from Florida.

Miami

The Hurricanes got off to a hot start this year behind their quarterback D’Eriq King, a transfer from the University of Houston. They have been sliding recently, including a blowout loss against North Carolina last week, but would provide a matchup of national name brands.

Others to consider on this list are:

Oklahoma State

TCU

West Virginia

Colorado

UCF

BYU

Georgia Southern

Appalachian State

If only Ohio State had an open date, am I right?