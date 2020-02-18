BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Report: 2021 Season to Kickoff with Georgia vs. Clemson

Brooks Austin

In this day and age of college football, top programs are being forced to make a decision to either continue to schedule games with out of conference "cupcakes" or enhance their profile and strength of schedule by going out and playing some of the other conference's top squads. 

Well, with future games already scheduled with Ohio State and Oklahoma on the distant horizon, Kirby Smart and the Georgia football program have clearly placed themselves in the latter category. 

On Tuesday, reports have surfaced that Georgia's non-conference schedule is soon to get even tougher. Brett McMurphy first reported that the University of Georgia and the Clemson Tigers will face off on a future date. The game is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 4, 2021. 

We now have further confirmation of Smart and his staff wanting to play the nation's top programs, but we also now have something that every Clemson critic has been waiting for. For the Tigers to "play somebody." 

For years now it's seemed that Dabo Swinney has had to constantly defend his team's schedule, but in 2021—with a potential win over a program like Georgia—Swinney could finally have a response other than his typical "we play who is on the schedule." 

As for the Bulldogs, their 2021 schedule will now need some re-shuffling to accommodate for this, considering they were previously set to take on San Jose State in Athens on Sept. 4, 2021. Though Georgia fans will have to make the trip to Charlotte to see their Dawgs kick off the season, I think this matchup might be a little more anticipated for those fans. 

The University of Georgia has now made it official, sending out the following tweet to confirm the reports. 

The two schools weren't originally set to square off until the fall of 2024 then again in a series of home & homes in 2029-2032. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Recruiting: Fast Rising Recruits that Dawg Fans Should Get to Know

Some recruits go under the radar for two or three years of high school before rising. Today we examine fast risers that the Georgia faithful should get to know.

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia Athletics Set to Have Historic Draft Season

With players projected in the top-10 of the three major sports, The University of Georgia Athletics program is set to have a historic draft season this summer.

Brooks Austin

Tim Keenan Talks Recruitment and Georgia Football

4-star defensive tackle, Tim Keenan talks about his recruitment and what he really likes about the Georgia football program and his relationship with Tray Scott.

Brooks Austin

by

John Garcia Jr

USA Academy: Kenyatta Watson on What Could Be the Next Major Recruiting Hub

Ultimate Student Athlete Academy could be the next major recruiting hub. Director of Player Personnel Kenyatta Watson previews the program.

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia Football: NFL Draft Stock Update, Solomon Kindley

Solomon Kindley entered the Georgia football program as a 3-star recruit, and after playing three seasons he's off to the NFL. Here's the latest on his draft stock.

Jordan Jackson

Georgia Football: Update on the Latest NFL Draft Stock of Isaiah Wilson

Former Georgia Football offensive tackle, Isaiah Wilson enterred the NFL Draft conversation following two good seasons. We update the latest on his stock.

Jordan Jackson

Georgia  Makes Top 3 for James Williams

James Williams is the top safety in the 2021 class and his recruitment is down to a top 3. It includes the Georgia Bulldogs.

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia Bulldogs Win Second in a Row vs Richmond Spiders

The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Richmond Spiders here today at Foley Field in Athens, Georgia. The Georgia Baseball team now moves to (2-0) on the season.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Bulldogs: NFL Draft Stock Update, Andrew Thomas

Andrew Thomas was at one point the consensus #1 tackle in the upcoming NFL Draft. However, the latest update on his draft stock shows he could be falling.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Baseball: Happy Opening Day

Spring is finally here which means baseball in Athens, gear up for Opening Day as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Richmond Spiders today at 5pm at Foley Field.

Brooks Austin