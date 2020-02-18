Report: 2021 Season to Kickoff with Georgia vs. Clemson

In this day and age of college football, top programs are being forced to make a decision to either continue to schedule games with out of conference "cupcakes" or enhance their profile and strength of schedule by going out and playing some of the other conference's top squads.

Well, with future games already scheduled with Ohio State and Oklahoma on the distant horizon, Kirby Smart and the Georgia football program have clearly placed themselves in the latter category.

On Tuesday, reports have surfaced that Georgia's non-conference schedule is soon to get even tougher. Brett McMurphy first reported that the University of Georgia and the Clemson Tigers will face off on a future date. The game is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 4, 2021.

We now have further confirmation of Smart and his staff wanting to play the nation's top programs, but we also now have something that every Clemson critic has been waiting for. For the Tigers to "play somebody."

For years now it's seemed that Dabo Swinney has had to constantly defend his team's schedule, but in 2021—with a potential win over a program like Georgia—Swinney could finally have a response other than his typical "we play who is on the schedule."

As for the Bulldogs, their 2021 schedule will now need some re-shuffling to accommodate for this, considering they were previously set to take on San Jose State in Athens on Sept. 4, 2021. Though Georgia fans will have to make the trip to Charlotte to see their Dawgs kick off the season, I think this matchup might be a little more anticipated for those fans.

The University of Georgia has now made it official, sending out the following tweet to confirm the reports.

The two schools weren't originally set to square off until the fall of 2024 then again in a series of home & homes in 2029-2032.

