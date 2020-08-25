Richard LeCounte named to AP 1st team All-American List

The 2020 preseason AP All-American teams were released on Tuesday and there was a Georgia Bulldog who made the cut. Senior safety, Richard LeCounte, made the first team list and was the only Georgia player that made the list. LeCounte was also one of eight SEC players to make the list.

LeCounte has made quite an impression apparently as he was also named to the Bednarik Award watchlist, the Jim Thorpe Award watchlist, and the Nagurski watchlist as well. Now being named a preseason All-American, it sounds like LeCounte has built up quite of a bit of momentum heading into the season.

LeCounte is returning as the team's interception leader last season and will be the focal point of a very star flooded defense. Year four will be very important for LeCounte as not only will he be attempting to bring home a shelf full of hardware but as well as secure himself has an early-round draft pick for the coming year.

In Todd McShay's most recent mock draft, LeCounte did not make the list of 32 players that McShay had being picked in the first round. His senior season will be very pivotal as there are some areas in his game in which he needs to further prove himself to lock himself up as a day one pick. Needless to say, if LeCounte is still considered a first-team All-American and brings home something along the lines of a Thorpe award as well at the end of the year. It would be pretty safe to say LeCounte would hear his name called on day one of the draft.

35 tackles, seven pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and four interceptions last season was enough to get people's attention. Now LeCounte is looking to blow it out of the water and make his final splash in the upcoming season this year. With two power five conferences choosing to not play this fall, the 2020 season is a great opportunity for guys like LeCounte to really outshine the competition.

