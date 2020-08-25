SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeRecruitingNewsPodcastsThe Dawg Walk+
Search

Richard LeCounte named to AP 1st team All-American List

Jonathan Williams

The 2020 preseason AP All-American teams were released on Tuesday and there was a Georgia Bulldog who made the cut. Senior safety, Richard LeCounte, made the first team list and was the only Georgia player that made the list. LeCounte was also one of eight SEC players to make the list. 

LeCounte has made quite an impression apparently as he was also named to the Bednarik Award watchlist, the Jim Thorpe Award watchlist, and the Nagurski watchlist as well. Now being named a preseason All-American, it sounds like LeCounte has built up quite of a bit of momentum heading into the season.

LeCounte is returning as the team's interception leader last season and will be the focal point of a very star flooded defense. Year four will be very important for LeCounte as not only will he be attempting to bring home a shelf full of hardware but as well as secure himself has an early-round draft pick for the coming year. 

In Todd McShay's most recent mock draft, LeCounte did not make the list of 32 players that McShay had being picked in the first round. His senior season will be very pivotal as there are some areas in his game in which he needs to further prove himself to lock himself up as a day one pick. Needless to say, if LeCounte is still considered a first-team All-American and brings home something along the lines of a Thorpe award as well at the end of the year. It would be pretty safe to say LeCounte would hear his name called on day one of the draft. 

35 tackles, seven pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and four interceptions last season was enough to get people's attention. Now LeCounte is looking to blow it out of the water and make his final splash in the upcoming season this year. With two power five conferences choosing to not play this fall, the 2020 season is a great opportunity for guys like LeCounte to really outshine the competition.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Member of the Potential 'Super Class' On the Horizon

Bradyn Joiner is a mammoth guard from Oxford, Alabama. The big man is coveted nationally and Georgia recently offered. Joiner considers UGA a dream school.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Film Review: What Does De'Jahn Warren Bring to Georgia?

De'Jahn Warren announced his commitment to Georgia on Monday. We take a look at what this JUCO Corner brings to the program.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

What We Learned About Georgia's Offense From Todd Monken

Georgia's offensive coordinator, Todd Monken spoke with the media today and we learned a bit about his offense heading into the second week of camp.

Brooks Austin

Georgia can defend it's SI Recruiting Title, but it's going to take some closing

SI All-American recently released its first SI99 rankings. Georgia football has five commits on the list and is looking to perhaps double that total before signing day.

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia Offensive Coordinator, Todd Monken Discusses Offense

Georgia's offensive coordinator, Todd Monken spoke to the media for the first time on Tuesday. He discussed the new offense and what he's looking forward to.

Brooks Austin

Photo Gallery From Monday's Practice

Georgia was back on the practice field in full pads on Monday. Here's a look at some of the photos provided by Georgia's SID department.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football Ranked No. 3 In SI's Still Standing Sixteen

The AP Poll was released on Monday, though it still included the teams that weren't going to play this fall. So, SI ranked the top 16 teams that are.

Brooks Austin

BREAKING: De'Jahn Warren has made his college decision

One of the nation's top defensive back prospects out of the JUCO ranks, De'Jahn Warren has committed to the University of Georgia.

Brooks Austin

by

AllThingsSports101

David Daniel Ranked No. 2 Safety in 2021 Class

Georgia commit, David Daniel has come in as the No. 2 ranked safety prospect in the 2021 class by SI All-American. Find out what's to love about Daniel

Brooks Austin

Brock Vandagriff - Future QB, Turned Host. An Invaluable Piece for Georgia

With the recruiting restrictions having been put into place, Brock Vandagriff's value can not be overstated for the 2021 class at Georgia.

Brooks Austin