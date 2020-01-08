BulldogMaven
Georgia Bulldog Legend, Richard Seymour is a Finalist for Hall of Fame

Jordan Jackson

Richard Seymour was a dominant player for the Georgia Bulldogs. He was a four-year letterman for UGA, from 1997 until the 2000 college football season under coach Jim Donnan. Richard Seymour racked up 223 tackles during his career between the hedges, a rather high number for an interior defensive lineman. He also collected 9.5 quarterback sacks.

Seymour was especially dominant in his final two college seasons. He posted a combined 152 tackles, 73 solo tackles, and an incredible 20.5 tackles for a loss as a junior and senior. These stellar efforts led to Seymour being named to the All-SEC First Team each of his final two seasons for the Dawgs, and NCAA First Team All American in 2000. 

Richard Seymour was selected sixth overall by the New England Patriots in the 2001 NFL Draft. He became a starter at defensive end in the team's 3-4 defense and key cog on a Super Bowl-winning team during his rookie season. By the end of year two Seymour was named to the Pro Bowl, an honor that he achieved an impressive seven times during his career. 

Following his third season in 2003, Seymour earned the honor of being named to the NFL All-Pro First Team. Seymour earned this high accolade three times, all coming consecutively, from 2003-2005. He spent eight totals seasons as a member of the New England Patriots and was an anchor for the defense that led the team to three Super Bowl rings under coach Bill Belichick, becoming the first and only NFL Dynasty of the 2000s.

Seymour spent his final two seasons with the Oakland Raiders. He was still very effective, earning his final two Pro Bowl nods as a Raider. For his career, Seymour accumulated gaudy totals of 498 tackles, 91 tackles for a loss and 57.5 sacks. 

Those numbers themselves are certainly Hall of Fame worthy. However more than just numbers, Seymour was a dominant force. He was able to beat opponents with brute power and strength but also had the ability to beat offensive linemen and pursue ball carriers with quickness and agility. Richard Seymour was also well known for his amazing work ethic. 

He was a great leader both vocally and by example. There is no doubt that Seymour is a Hall of Fame talent and person.

Should Richard Seymour receive the call that confirms his election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he would join his Georgia Bulldogs teammate Champ Bailey who was inducted in the class of 2019. The two men played on the same defense in 1997 and 1998. 

Once Seymour is inducted, he will join Bailey, Terrell Davis, Fran Tarkenton, and Charlie Trippi as just the fifth Georgia player to reach the highest honor in professional football. With the way that Georgia Bulldogs have performed at the next level over the past two decades, he and the four Hall of Fame Dawgs, are certain to have more company soon. 

Congratulations to Richard Seymour on being named a finalist. Perhaps soon, we will be congratulating him on his selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. 

