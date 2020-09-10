What Roles Will Georgia's Running Backs Fill in 2020

Georgia football might have its deepest stable of running backs in school history, and that's not hyperbole. Each of Georgia's five running backs brings something entirely different to the table, and those differences will help each of them get on the field to fill crucial roles in Georgia's offense.

Bruiser: Zamir White

There might not be a meaner running back in the nation than Zamir White. The redshirt sophomore isn't doesn't seem satisfied unless he's able to hit someone while toting the rock. While picking up yards and earning first downs will be his primary goal every time he carries the ball, the secondary goal will be to punish and wear down opposing defenses.

Big run threat: Kendall Milton

What separates Milton from other running backs in the 2020 recruiting class is his vision. Milton sees the holes before they open, and he runs through them with an impressive burst of speed. Milton will prey on lackadaisical linebacker groups, but will also be relied on when Georgia needs a big play on the ground.

Third down back: James Cook

Expect James Cook to be used more effectively in the new offense than he was last year. The perfect role for Cook is that of the third-down back. His elusiveness with the ball will help him steal some first downs whether he's receiving handoffs or catching quick passes.

Relief back: Kenny McIntosh

Kenny McIntosh's role will increase this season after only carrying the ball in four games in 2019. Definitely look for McIntosh to take the torch from Brian Herrien for the relief back role. McIntosh has a bright future in Athens, but for now, he's going to be the fresh legs. On early downs, when White and Milton (and opposing defenses for that matter) need a breather, the team will rely on McIntosh to grind for yardage.

Closer: Daijun Edwards

Daijun Edwards is another young running back with a bright future. For now, the true freshman will wait for his turn in Georgia's deep stable. That doesn't mean he won't have an important role, however. On the contrary, Edwards will be tasked with helping Georgia's offense finish games with as little stress as possible. Edwards will come in late in games with multi-score leads. His job will be to protect those leads by killing the clock.

Closing:

We here at Dawgs Daily have it on good authority that you're not going to really see a primary back. It's going to be two sets of two-headed attacks. Zamir White and Kendall Milton will handle to first and second down carries, mostly Zamir. And James Cook and Kenny McIntosh will handle any passing downs, design screens, or plays that require extreme burst, mostly Cook.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.