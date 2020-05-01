DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Basketball: Exclusive interview with rising star, Sahvir Wheeler.

Brent Wilson

At this time a year ago, Sahvir Wheeler was nearing his commitment to Georgia. Now a year later, he's discussing how he is going to transition to a bigger role for the Bulldogs.

So how did Wheeler become the talented point guard he is today? He attributes a lot of that to his father, Teddy Wheeler.

"He's breaking down film constantly. He's always been around coaches who have coached at the highest level whether that was college or that was NBA. He's put guys in the NBA like Julius Hodge. He had some McDonald's All-Americans before it was my turn. His background automatically helped me."

Everyone knew coming in that Wheeler was a talented point guard. He finished third on the team in scoring with 9 PPG, and set the school record for most assists by a true freshman. Not to mention, he's planning on becoming the leader for most assists in a single season by any Bulldog. 

Of course, the majority of Wheeler's scoring production comes from his ability to get to the basket. But, as the season came along, he also began to flash signs of becoming a consistent three point shooter. In his first 15 games, Wheeler shot just 29.4% from deep, yet shot 34.4% in the second half while taking a larger amount of shots.

"I got in the gym constantly, as much as I could. I think I finally started getting use to the line adjustment because they pushed it farther back. I finally got use to it, I finally got comfortable, and half the battle with shooting is confidence. So, I finally got my confidence to another level where I felt like I put a enough work in to where I could make those shots."

He's due to fill a bigger role at Georgia next season, and is ready to fulfill it. Wheeler is going to take what he learned from playing alongside Anthony Edwards to implement into his everyday life as well as his teammates.

"Whatever coach needs me to do is what I feel like I have to do."

Wheeler plans to keep working on his outside shot throughout the off season, as well as sharpening up his other attributes that make him a vital player and teammate.

"Still building on that shooting piece, shooting off the dribble, being able to score more with my right hand" to name a few specific aspects of the game. But in addition to that, Wheeler also wants to work on becoming a better leader to help those around him, especially the incoming freshmen.

Wheeler is excited about bringing in K.D. Johnson and Josh Taylor. 

"They're good players. From what I've seen they're both really athletic. Josh is really versatile. He's good. He came down to visit, I was able to talk to him, he's super cool. Same with K.D., he's came to a couple games. I watched him, he can really shoot the ball, he can help us spread the floor. He's athletic. He's tenacious, he can guard. He's a real competitor."

Wheeler believes they can both be "dogs" in terms of energy, which he feels will fit in great in Tom Crean's system. Not only does he think Taylor and Johnson will be contributors, but also guys like Justin Kier and his former AAU teammate, Tyron McMillan.

On Kier:

"I watched some film on him, he's really good. That's a big pick up for us, especially that shooting piece because we're missing Tyree Crump and Donnell, those guys can really shoot the ball. He's going to add some spacement to our team... He's a guy that can break down his defender. He's an extra guy that can score on the court. When you have shooting and scoring and a guy that can make plays for others on the court that's always great." 

On McMillan:

"Ty is a great player to play with. Extremely high IQ. People obviously see his athleticism, that kind of jumps out of the screen as far as being able to catch lobs at the rim, rebound, he can defend his own position. But, I think he's one of the most underrated passers I've ever played with. He's a guy that not many people I can say that I've played with that knows every position. Coach can put in three new sets and he'll know the sets by the end of the day, and he'll know the point guard spot, the shooting guard spot, the small forward spot. He's a guy that will help other players. He's super cerebral, and I think he's going to be a great fit with us." 

As Wheeler mentioned, adding guys with a lot of versatility is great for this team, especially under Tom Crean's "postionless" basketball philosophy. Wheeler believes he and the team will be able to keep improving under Tom Crean moving forward.

"We're building strides everyday, we we're playing some great ball at the end of the year. The wins were more than they were last year (2018-2019 season), so if the wins are more than they are the previous year, every year, that's progress," said Wheeler.

"I really do think we can make a real jump this year, possibly getting to that 20+ win season, and actually making the NCAA Tournament..."

When asked what he wanted to achieve from a personal standpoint, Wheeler couldn't help but reflect on what he wanted the team to accomplish.

"Just to win more. I know that's a team goal, but that's a personal goal of mine because I've always been a winner. I've always considered myself a winner."

Wheeler wants to help Tom Crean win an SEC Tournament whether it be a regular season championship or a tournament championship. In doing so, he wants to win some All-SEC honors like leading the conference in assists or making the first team All-SEC.

Sahvir Wheeler holds himself to high standards, as he always has. He's looking to accomplish big things for not only himself, but also the Georgia basketball program. While everyone waits for the season to start come November, Wheeler recommends everyone add a toasted peanut butter and jelly to their list of quarantine snacks.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Football: Early Offensive struggles could be a result of Covid-19

Covid-19 has left college football without spring practice. With a lot of new additions to the offense Georgia football, there could be early struggles.

Jonathan Williams

by

ExtendMalzahn16

Chaz Chambliss — Nobody Recruits Him Harder Than Georgia Football

4-Star, in-state, outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss has a strong, longlasting relationship with Georgia football. Chambliss discusses that and what's next in his recruitment.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Jake Fromm to wear No. 10 with Buffalo Bills

Former Georgia Football quarterback, Jake Fromm's new number with the Buffalo Bills has been released. He will be wearing No. 10.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football Breakout Players for 2020: No. 4 — Jamie Newman

The expectations for graduate transfer, Jamie Newman are extremely high for the 2020 Georgia football season and for good reason.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Basketball: What Justin Kier adds, who could be next to commit?

Today, we discuss what Georgia is getting in Justin Kier along with other names that Georgia could be pursuing.

Brent Wilson

Georgia Football: Should Jake Fromm have declared for the NFL Draft?

The former Georgia football QB Jake Fromm made the decision to enter the NFL draft early but was that the right move for the now Buffalo Bill quarterback?

Jonathan Williams

by

Bostonfan1967

University of Georgia releases tentative plans for reopening classrooms

For UGA, the tentative plan aims to resume business as usual for the fall semester beginning in August.

Garrett Shearman

2021 Linebacker Collin Oliver Talks Blossoming Relationship With Georgia Football

Collin Oliver is a versatile defender that projects as an inside linebacker. His recruitment has picked up, including with Dan Lanning and Georgia Football.

BGilmer18

Georgia Football Breakout Players for 2020: No. 5 — Tyrique Stevenson

No shocker here, Tyrique Stevenson is set to have a breakout year in 2020 for the Georgia Bulldogs. Find out why he's not even higher on this list.

Brooks Austin

Report: NCAA Set to Make Progress with Name, Image, Likeness Proposal

NCAA Makes Progress with Name, Image, Likeness Proposal. With an announcement looming, further details on what could be coming.

Chris Allen

by

Brooks Austin