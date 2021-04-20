Sahvir Wheeler to Enter NBA Draft, Transfer Portal

Former Georgia Bulldog point guard Sahvir Wheeler announced that he will explore the NBA Draft process while in the transfer portal.

On Tuesday morning ESPN reported that point guard Sahvir Wheeler is entering the NBA Draft. The former Georgia Bulldog will go through the process while maintaining his college eligibility.

960 The Ref posted the news on their Twitter account early Tuesday morning. Here is the full tweet:

"ESPN is reporting that UGA Basketball's Sahvir Wheeler will enter the transfer portal and explore the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility."

Wheeler played two seasons for the Bulldogs before entering the transfer portal this offseason. He was one of many basketball players who felt that the program was not moving in the right direction.

This past season Wheeler logged 14.0 points per game and 7.4 assists per game. He started in all 26 games that he played in and had the first triple-double in school history.

Wheeler is an explosive athlete who is an intriguing NBA prospect. He is quick in the open court and often is ahead of the defense.

The problem is that Wheeler was inefficient this past season. He shot just 40% from the field and 23% from beyond the arc. Pair those shooting stats with over four turnovers per game and it appears that Wheeler still needs some development.

Many expect to see Wheeler back at the college level next season because of his inconsistent play in 2020. It does not appear that a leader has emerged in Wheeler's recruitment to this point, but Dawgs Daily will monitor that situation in the lead up to the NBA Draft.