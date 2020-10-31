Score Prediction - Georgia vs Kentucky

The (3-1) Georgia Bulldogs are in Lexington, Kentucky, to take on the (2-3) Kentucky Wildcats Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs are fresh off a bye week following a week four loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Kentucky looks to bounce back and, despite being a 4.0 point favorite a week ago against a meddling Missouri Tigers football team, they were beaten (20-10).

Georgia is a 17.0 point favorite today in Lexington, and our staff here at Dawgs Daily brings your score predictions.

Brooks Austin, Lead Editor

Georgia 41, Kentucky 9

Any football team that plans to take on the Georgia Bulldogs with the gameplan to win the game on the ground has a losing proposition. Sure, Najee Harris and Alabama had great success on the ground against Georgia, but that was in the midst of their football team throwing for 400+ yards as well. Things tend to open up when you do that. Kentucky has run the football on 65% of their offensive snaps on the season, and even with Alabama rushing for 147 yards on October 17th, Georgia is still allowing just 65.5 yards per game on the ground. Kentucky quarterback Joey Gatewood will have to win this game for Kentucky, which means turnovers for the young QB.

As for the offense, expect offensive coordinator Todd Monken to instill some confidence back into his quarterback prior to the matchup next week with the Florida Gators. You very well could see an assemblance of the air yard for Georgia early.

Kyle Funderburk - Lead Writer

Georgia 31, Kentucky 7

Georgia Bulldogs return to their winning ways thanks to a solid game by quarterback Stetson Bennett. The former walk-on reasserts his claim to the starting job by slinging the ball all over Kentucky's vulnerable pass defense from the game's onset. On the other side of the ball, Kentucky quarterback Joey Gatewood struggles in his first start as a Wildcat. Georgia's pass rush cranks up the havoc meter, and the defensive backs easily handle Kentucky's shallow receiving corps.

Kentucky's powerful offensive and defensive lines will give Georgia some fits early, however. The Bulldogs will struggle on the ground, and the Wildcats will have some success with their zone-read attack. Georgia might cling to a slim 14-7 halftime lead before dominating after making some second-half adjustments on both sides of the ball.

Brent Wilson - Staff Writer

Georgia 34, Kentucky 10

Georgia coming off a bye week has historically been a touchy subject for the Bulldogs. However, since Kirby Smart has taken the reigns as head coach, Georgia is 3-1 coming off the bye week, with the lone loss coming in 2016. The Bulldogs will likely be playing with an edge coming off the loss to Alabama, and that added adrenaline alone should give them the edge. Still, Georgia is by far the more talented team. Expect Georgia to somewhat get back to their roots in attacking the ground through the likes of running backs, Zamir White and Kendall Milton. Once the run game is established, Georgia may instill some confidence into their QB, so expect Stetson Bennett to take some shots if the team can get out in front to a comfortable lead.

Jonathan Williams - Staff Writer

Georgia 31, Kentucky 13

All of the talks for the last two weeks have been about the offense and the quarterback situation. After having two weeks to prepare for the matchup against the Wildcats, Todd Monken will do his best to reinstill confidence in Stetson Bennett and get the offense back on their feet. Georgia will focus on establishing the run game and pounding the ball so that Monken can dial-up some big shots for Stetson to make. For Kentucky, I don't see Joey Gatewood and that offense being able to do much of anything against Georgia's defense. The Bulldogs will get back in the win column and will be headed into the matchup against Florida off of a good note