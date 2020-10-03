SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Score Predictions - Auburn vs Georgia

Brooks Austin

The Georgia Bulldogs play host to the No. 7 ranked Auburn Tigers Saturday at 7:30 PM on ABC and ESPN. The Dawgs have won 8 out of the last 10 matchups in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry and lead the series 60-56-8.

Georgia is a 7-point favorite according to VegasInsider.com, and our staff here at Dawgs Daily seems to believe UGA will cover today.

Brooks Austin - Lead Editor

Georgia, 31, Auburn 14

Auburn's front seven got pushed around by Kentucky a week ago. Their left tackle was playing defensive tackle a year ago. Not to mention they have a new offensive coordinator and four new starters on that offensive line. I think they get pushed around by Georgia's defensive front.

As for Georgia's offense, I believe they will have short fields to work with for most of the day, and there is a strong chance that Georgia forces Bo Nix to turn the football over due to pressure.

Kyle Funderburk - Lead Writer

Georgia 27, Auburn 13

Georgia's offense doesn't take quite as long to get going this week, but Auburn's defense led by Owen Pappoe and K.J. Britt does give the Bulldogs fits early on. Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels both take snaps throughout the first quarter, but neither gets the offense rolling until Georgia's offensive line starts winning the battles in the running game. Once Zamir White, James Cook, and Kenny McIntosh get going, the Bulldogs begin piling on points.

Defensively, Georgia enters the game with a huge advantage. The Tigers do not have a great rushing attack, and the Bulldogs have likely the best-run defense in the nation. Auburn is one-dimensional from the opening kickoff, and Bo Nix struggles because of it. Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz, and Eli Stove make a few plays in the passing game, but not enough to keep up with Georgia.

Chris Allen - Fixer of Brooks' Mistakes

Georgia 31, Auburn 13

All week long, the talk has been about the quarterback position. Who is going to start for Georgia? Truly, I do not believe it matters. This game will be won on the ground and that front seven for Auburn isn’t what it once was without Marlon Davidson or Derrick Brown. Oh, and did I mention Zamir White is back? Whether it be Bennett, Daniels, or Mathis, it’s whichever QB can get the ball out of their hands fast and hit Pickens and the remainder of the weapons. The Georgia defense will do Georgia defense things and have a field day against Auburn’s fresh o-line. If Bo Nix has to throw 35+ times like I expect him to have to after their run game is shut down, they are in for a world of hurt. 31-13 Dawgs.

Jonathan Williams - Staff Writer

Georgia 27, Auburn 17

Georgia is still trying to find their permanent guy under center but that won’t hold them back enough to lose the game. Despite struggling in the first half of the Arkansas game to run the ball, Georgia will find their groove against the Tigers and have a big day on the ground. On the other hand, Auburn will struggle to run the ball against Georgia’s defense, and the Bulldog’s secondary will be able to keep the passing game under control for the most part. Auburn will lose for the 7th straight time in Athens.

Brent Wilson - Staff Writer

Georgia 27, Auburn 14

Georgia is heading into week two with some of the question marks we had about them last week. Does Georgia have the offense to compete at a championship level? After D'Wan Mathis had some first-half woes and J.T. Daniels was still sidelined from his ACL tear from last season, Stetson Bennett came in and took the game over. As long as Georgia’s defense can limit the number of times Bo Nix and Seth Williams connect, Georgia’s offense should be enough to secure this win, no matter who is in at QB. That will come at the cost of feeding their playmakers- keep the ball in the hands of George Pickens and Zamir White, and good things will likely happen.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Defensive players to watch vs. Auburn

Georgia football dominated Arkansas defensively, but Auburn presents a bigger challenge this Saturday.

Kyle Funderburk

Who is Stetson Bennett?

Stetson Bennett has found himself the leading candidate to make his first career start against Auburn on Saturday in Athens. So, how did it all happen?

Brent Wilson

Kearis Jackson Playing Pivotal Role On Both Special Teams & Offense

Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson is known for his talent offensively but he's now a vital piec on special teams and a threat to take it back on every punt.

Jonathan Williams

by

Jonathan Williams

Offensive players to watch vs. Auburn

Georgia football is looking for a much better offensive performance this week against Auburn. The Bulldog offense hung 28 points on Arkansas, but only scored five in the first half.

Kyle Funderburk

by

brent.wilson

Out with Rod, in with Pod: Meet Georgia's New Kicker

Saturday marked the first time in four years that someone other than "Hot Rod" Rodrigo Blankenship made a kick for the Dawgs. So who is the new guy?

Chris Allen

by

Brooks Austin

Opinion: UGA Should Rotate QBs on Saturday

The University of Georgia has themselves a quarterback battle on their hands. And heading into the matchup with Auburn, I think they should rotate them all.

Brooks Austin

Justin Shaffer Discusses Off-Season Preparations, 2020 Season

Senior offensive lineman Justin Shaffer discusses his preparations going into the season, and looking ahead to playing Auburn on Saturday.

Brent Wilson

WATCH: Auburn Film Study, How To Stop Malzahn

We dive into the film from last year against Auburn and breakdown exactly how Georgia went about stopping the Tigers and what it will take this year.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

What We Are Hearing - Who Gets the Start at QB

It's what you all want to know. Who's going to run out to that huddle for Georgia on the opening series Saturday.

Brooks Austin

Cade Mays Receives Immediate Eligbility from the SEC

Cade Mays has receieved immediate eligbity from the NCAA and now the SEC and will be eligble to play this weekend.

Brooks Austin