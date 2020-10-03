Score Predictions - Auburn vs Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs play host to the No. 7 ranked Auburn Tigers Saturday at 7:30 PM on ABC and ESPN. The Dawgs have won 8 out of the last 10 matchups in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry and lead the series 60-56-8.

Georgia is a 7-point favorite according to VegasInsider.com, and our staff here at Dawgs Daily seems to believe UGA will cover today.

Brooks Austin - Lead Editor

Georgia, 31, Auburn 14

Auburn's front seven got pushed around by Kentucky a week ago. Their left tackle was playing defensive tackle a year ago. Not to mention they have a new offensive coordinator and four new starters on that offensive line. I think they get pushed around by Georgia's defensive front.

As for Georgia's offense, I believe they will have short fields to work with for most of the day, and there is a strong chance that Georgia forces Bo Nix to turn the football over due to pressure.

Kyle Funderburk - Lead Writer

Georgia 27, Auburn 13

Georgia's offense doesn't take quite as long to get going this week, but Auburn's defense led by Owen Pappoe and K.J. Britt does give the Bulldogs fits early on. Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels both take snaps throughout the first quarter, but neither gets the offense rolling until Georgia's offensive line starts winning the battles in the running game. Once Zamir White, James Cook, and Kenny McIntosh get going, the Bulldogs begin piling on points.

Defensively, Georgia enters the game with a huge advantage. The Tigers do not have a great rushing attack, and the Bulldogs have likely the best-run defense in the nation. Auburn is one-dimensional from the opening kickoff, and Bo Nix struggles because of it. Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz, and Eli Stove make a few plays in the passing game, but not enough to keep up with Georgia.

Chris Allen - Fixer of Brooks' Mistakes

Georgia 31, Auburn 13

All week long, the talk has been about the quarterback position. Who is going to start for Georgia? Truly, I do not believe it matters. This game will be won on the ground and that front seven for Auburn isn’t what it once was without Marlon Davidson or Derrick Brown. Oh, and did I mention Zamir White is back? Whether it be Bennett, Daniels, or Mathis, it’s whichever QB can get the ball out of their hands fast and hit Pickens and the remainder of the weapons. The Georgia defense will do Georgia defense things and have a field day against Auburn’s fresh o-line. If Bo Nix has to throw 35+ times like I expect him to have to after their run game is shut down, they are in for a world of hurt. 31-13 Dawgs.

Jonathan Williams - Staff Writer

Georgia 27, Auburn 17

Georgia is still trying to find their permanent guy under center but that won’t hold them back enough to lose the game. Despite struggling in the first half of the Arkansas game to run the ball, Georgia will find their groove against the Tigers and have a big day on the ground. On the other hand, Auburn will struggle to run the ball against Georgia’s defense, and the Bulldog’s secondary will be able to keep the passing game under control for the most part. Auburn will lose for the 7th straight time in Athens.

Brent Wilson - Staff Writer

Georgia 27, Auburn 14

Georgia is heading into week two with some of the question marks we had about them last week. Does Georgia have the offense to compete at a championship level? After D'Wan Mathis had some first-half woes and J.T. Daniels was still sidelined from his ACL tear from last season, Stetson Bennett came in and took the game over. As long as Georgia’s defense can limit the number of times Bo Nix and Seth Williams connect, Georgia’s offense should be enough to secure this win, no matter who is in at QB. That will come at the cost of feeding their playmakers- keep the ball in the hands of George Pickens and Zamir White, and good things will likely happen.