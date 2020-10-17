SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Score Predictions: Georgia vs Alabama

Brooks Austin

The game of the year in college football is upon us. Initially scheduled for Sept. 19 before the pandemic struck, this Georgia-Alabama matchup in Tuscaloosa has now had even more time for anticipation to build.

As we always do on Dawgs Daily on SI.com, here are our score predictions as a staff.

Brooks Austin : Lead Editor

Alabama 34, Georgia 31

It is the game of the 2020 season in college football between No. 2 and No. 3, and everyone wants to talk about the matchup between Georgia's defense and Alabama's offense. Arguably, both could be considered the best in the nation, certainly in the SEC. However, from this seat, the most significant question in this game is whether Georgia's offense is ready to score an abundance of points and do so quickly if necessary.

Just four weeks into the season following a condensed offseason, we haven't witnessed the full complexity of the new system implemented by coordinator Todd Monken. When it's time for the SEC Championship Game, that will have changed. Bold prediction: These teams will play at least twice this season and Georgia will win the second matchup.

Kyle Funderburk: Lead Writer

Georgia 20, Alabama 14

Alabama might have the flashier offense, but this is still the SEC; physicality trumps all. Georgia's offensive and defensive lines will prove pivotal in a close, 60-minute battle Saturday night.

Jordan Davis and the defensive line will force Alabama's Najee Harris and Brian Robinson to season lows on the ground, making the Crimson Tide one-dimensional on offense. Georgia's defensive backs will play well enough against the trio of superstar receivers to limit Alabama to just a pair of touchdowns. Expect a turnover or two to be forced by Georgia's pass rush.

The Bulldogs' offensive line will control the tempo with help from Monken opening up the playbook and making some interesting personnel decisions (more Kendall Milton, George Pickens playing in the slot at the minimum). Quarterback Stetson Bennett won't do anything spectacular, but he will avoid mistakes and take what the defense gives him. Jack Podlesney will be clutch with a pair of field goals, including one late to force Alabama to go on a touchdown drive.

Jonathan Williams: Staff Writer

Georgia 27, Alabama 21

It’s hard to gauge who should be favored in this matchup because both teams are very talented, but also have areas in their game that they are still working on. Georgia comes in with arguably the nation's best defense and a pretty solid offense, and Alabama is bringing one of the nation’s best offenses, but the defense is questionable. Establishing a run game will be huge for Georgia to find success in their offense, and now that we are in Week 4, Georgia’s offensive line should play well and give the running backs room to work. On the defensive side, the Bulldogs will force Tide quarterback Mac Jones to make plays with his arm, and that will be the deciding factor in the game and what will allow Georgia to head back to Athens with a win.

Chris Allen: Fixer of Brooks' Mistakes

Georgia 31, Alabama 27

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean is the player to watch Saturday. What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object? We’ll find out under the lights in Tuscaloosa, but being bold, the Dawgs will continue their streak  and keep Alabama running back Najee Harris out of the end zone, at least on the ground thanks to a monstrous game from Dean. The question surrounding the season is whether Stetson Bennett is enough? This corner says he will be. Head coach Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss hung 48 on the Tide last week, and while Georgia is no Ole Miss when the subject is offense, more of those points came due to lack of discipline and missed tackles than they did because of the offensive scheme. Stetson has been smart with the football and has escaped sacks. All Georgia needs to do is continue to impose its will at the line of scrimmage, play mistake-free football, and win this game 31-27, forcing a turnover on Bama’s final drive.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Defensive Players to Watch vs. Alabama

Georgia's vaunted defense faces its biggest test of the season Saturday at Alabama. The Crimson Tide have three outstanding receivers and a fantastic running game.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia Bulldogs Quay Walker Shows Team's Linebacker Depth

With linebacker Monty Rice a game-time decision, Georgia Bulldogs Quay Walker will have the chance to show the team's defensive depth.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Offensive Players To Watch vs. Alabama

As the Georgia Bulldogs head to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide, following are the players to watch for Georgia.

Brooks Austin

What Amarius Mims Brings To Georgia

At 6-foot-7, 315 pounds, Amarius Mims will be staying in the state of Georgia and playing his college football for the Bulldogs. He brings elite skill to UGA.

Brooks Austin

BREAKING: Nick Saban Tests Positive for COVID-19

Alabama head coach, Nick Saban has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 according to multiple reports.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football Program Hits it Big with Recruit Amarius Mims

Georgia has secured the commitment of one of the best and largest prospects in the 2021 class, tackle Amarius Mims.

Brooks Austin

Know Your Enemy: Georgia vs. Alabama

Georgia and Alabama are the only remaining undefeated teams in the SEC and they meet Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

Will Georgia's Historic Streak Be Broken?

Georgia currently has a streak on the defensive side of the football, 18 games without allowing a rushing TD by a running back. Will it be broken?

Brooks Austin

Georgia vs. Alabama Series History

Georgia football travels to Tuscaloosa this Saturday for the 70th all-time meeting with the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs trail 40-25-4.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

How Does Georgia Finish the 2021 Recruiting Class?

Georgia has 15 commitments in the 2021 recruiting class with room to add some of the nation's top remaining players in the class of 2021. So, how do they finish?

Brooks Austin

by

Jonathan Williams