The countdown to kickoff is starting to come to a close for Georgia and Ohio State's college football playoff matchup in the Peach Bowl. The Bulldogs opened up as a 6.5-point favorite over the Buckeyes several weeks ago, and now just a day out from the big game, that number has remained the same.

This will be just the second time these two programs have played one another. The only other time was back in 1993 when Georgia defeated Ohio State by a score of 21-14 in the Citrus Bowl. The stakes are a lot higher this time around as the winner of this game will move on to the national championship game where they will face one of Michigan or TCU.

The game is set to kick off at 8 PM and will be broadcasted on ESPN following the conclusion of Michigan's game against TCU.

Here is how the staff sees this week's game playing out:

Brooks Austin: Georgia 38, Ohio State 31

Ohio State's offense is often talked about for its passing prowess, and they are undoubtedly the most talented bunch with regards to throwing the football in the sport of college football. But the key to the machine is their ability to stay ahead of the sticks by running the football. You have to be able to stop the run without dedicating safety help, and you have to be able to force them to take 10 to 12 plays to score — aka bend but don't break football. That recipe for success defensively has essentially been Kirby Smart's modus operandum as a defensive-minded football coach since the sports wave of pace and space offenses were implemented.

There's a caveat, however, with regard to this football game. Ohio State is perhaps the football team most equipped to beat Georgia's defense in spurts with explosives. As for Georgia's offense, Ohio State struggles most with football teams who are based on establishing the run to develop explosives off the play action. Which happens to be the recipe for Georgia's extremely efficient offense this season. Georgia controls the game by multiple scores until a late OSU score. Death marches in both the first and second half in bound.

Jonathan Williams: Georgia 44, Ohio State 31

This game is going to boil down to Georgia's offensive success in the red zone and whether or not they will be able to force Ohio State into third-down situations and get them off of the field. With that said, the Bulldogs have been the nation's most efficient offense in the red zone this season, scoring 97 percent of the time, as well as, the nation's top defense on third down.

I think Georgia will be able to get things rolling on offense fairly quickly and the defense will find a way to get enough stops through the game to help propel them past the Buckeyes. Giving them a shot at becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles in college football playoff history.

Christian Kirby II: Georgia 31, Ohio State 20

As excellent as Stetson Bennett has been this year, he has not faced a lot of pressure. Ohio State is one of the better team's in the country at pressuring the quarterback and will probably cause issues for the Georgia offense early.

I see this game playing out fairly similar to the Michigan/Ohio State game. After not playing for almost a month, it will take a while for both offenses to find a rhythm and the game won't be as high scoring as people think. Georgia's physical play will wear down Ohio State and the Bulldogs will pull away in the 2nd half.

Christian Goeckel: Georgia 38, Ohio State 19

Giving the brain trust of Smart, Muschamp, and Schumann a month to prepare for an offense does not typically bode well for said offense. Georgia has shown multiple times this year that when they're "up" for a game, they're the best team in college football by a wide margin.

Demolishing Oregon, crushing Tennessee, going up 35-7 on LSU in the first half of the SEC Championship; Georgia at its best is a scary sight. Ohio State will be able to put up some points, but without a couple of their biggest weapons, the Buckeyes won't be able to move the ball consistently. Bennett and the offense will benefit from a couple of turnovers, and Georgia will advance to the CFP National Championship.

