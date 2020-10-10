Score Predictions - Tennessee vs Georgia

As the University of Georiga gets set to take on Tennessee in Athen Saturday afternoon, we here at Dawgs Daily on SI.com bring you our weekly score predictions.

Brooks Austin - Lead Editor

Georgia 34, Tennessee 10

Heavy rain was expected early on in the week, but as we get closer to game time, the chances for a significant rain event seem thin. So, I believe Georgia gets after Tennessee pretty early on the offensive side of the ball and quickly forces the Volunteers to become one dimensional. To me, the last thing this Tennessee team wants to be doing on Saturday is playing from behind, forcing them to throw the football and have Jarrett Guarantano keep them in this football game with his arm. The one touchdown they do score comes on a double move.

Kyle Funderburk - Lead Writer

Georgia 45, Tennessee 13

Nothing against Tennessee and the progress the program has made, but this isn't a good matchup for the Volunteers. Without a solid pass defense, the Stetson Bennett era will keep on rolling. George Pickens will have his best game of the early season but expect Kearis Jackson, Tre' McKitty, Demetris Robertson and/or Jermaine Burton to put up substantial numbers as well. Tennessee might be solid against the run, but they just won't be able to keep Georgia one dimensional.

On defense, Georgia looks even better against Tennessee. The Vols' offensive line will challenge Georgia's defensive line, but when it comes time to pass the ball, Tennessee will struggle. The Volunteers have the weakest receiving corps of each of the teams Georgia has played in 2020.

Chris Allen - Fixer of Brooks' Mistakes

Georgia 27, Tennessee 10

I, for one, do believe that Tennessee is on the rise, but they aren’t there yet. The team with the longest active win streak of eight has done so against Kentucky, UAB, Indiana, Vanderbilt, South Carolina twice, and Missouri twice. There's not exactly any powerhouses there. I fully expect this talented, albeit relatively fresh O-line to have its way with Tennessee’s defense that just manhandled Auburn’s front seven to the tune of 202 rushing yards and five different backs having a minimum of five carries. This is another game where if you make the opponent one dimensional, they’re gonna make mistakes, especially in the rain. Expect Richard LeCounte to be a man on a mission after last week’s ejection and to have at least one pick of Guarantano. The Mail Man will continue to deliver against a weaker opponent, and I think we see a little JT Daniels action late in the third or fourth when the game is handled. Final, 27-10 Dawgs, a lower score due to the wet conditions that will favor the ground attack more.

Jonathan Williams - Staff Writer

Georgia 27, Tennessee 13

With a high chance of rain during the game, I expect it to be a very run-heavy football game. Tennessee already loves to the pound the ball behind their very experienced offensive line, but I think Georgia’s defense is too much to handle. Georgia does a great job plugging holes and pursuing the ball on defense, which will limit the Volunteers' run game. Georgia is deep at running back, and in a game where both teams will be running the ball, that will be a big difference-maker. Georgia will have a big day on the ground and will secure their third win on the season.

Brent Wilson - Staff Writer

Georgia 31, Tennesse 10

Georgia will be faced with a task at hand much similar to the one they overcame last week: score points and everything else will work itself out. The Bulldogs' defense proved that they can hang with the best of them, holding Seth Williams to 3 catches for 34 yards while limiting Auburn to just 39 rushing yards as a team. The defense should be able to lockdown Tennesee's playmakers like Josh Palmer as well. Georgia will need Stetson Bennett to continue hitting his go-to targets in George Pickens and Kearis Jackson while establishing the run game. As long as Georgia maintains its focus on this week (and not look ahead to Alabama) and puts points up quick, they should be able to walk out with a commanding win.