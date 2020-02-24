BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Scott Cochran Hired as Special Teams Coordinator at Georgia

Brooks Austin

Longtime Alabama strength and conditioning coach, Scott Cochran is set to join the University of Georgia Football staff in an on-field role. 

Reported first by Cecil Hurt of tidesports.com 

Scott Cochran is known for his infectious energy as a strength and conditioning coordinator and is certainly a loss for Nick Saban and the Alabama coaching staff. 

Cochran spent twelve years on the University of Alabama staff and was known as one of the best strength and conditioning coaches in the entire country. He not only oversaw the strength and conditioning for the football program at Alabama, but he also has a background in the NBA as well. 

Kirby Smart left the vacancy of the special team's coordinator position open after Scott Fountain left for the same position at Arkansas under former UGA offensive line coach, Sam Pittman. 

As for why Kirby Smart would seek out the services of a guy like Cochran who only has the background in the strength and conditioning portion of things? Cochran matches the primary criteria for Kirby Smart which is energy. Cochran will boost energy levels around the program the moment he steps foot on campus, which is something that Smart values.  

Smart wanted to bring Cochran with him when he took the head coaching job at Georgia back in December of 2015, but Cochran remained on the Alabama staff to the tune of a nice pay raise. Now, Smart brings his old colleague to Athens in as the special-teams coordinator. 

One thing we do know is that this isn't going to make Nick Saban very happy at all. The idea of one of his former assistants pulling one of his current assistants off of his staff is something that he thinks is over the line: 

"We’ve always had sort of a mutual respect for how we sort of take each other’s people,” Saban said of his relationship with Belichick, under whom he used to coach. “It’s one thing that I always try to emphasize to the guys: what I have a tough time with, aight, is we’ve had however many guys who have worked here who are at Georgia, Tennessee — whoever, wherever — is when they get those jobs, and in most cases you’ve helped them, is they have a hard time understanding why they can’t take your people.

I’m gonna help you get a job, [only] so that you can take what I’ve tried to build here and destroy the continuity of what I have " - Saban on HBO's Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching

This only amplifies the anticipation of the September 21st matchup in Tuscaloosa. 

The University of Georgia has made it official. Scott Cochran is the new Special Teams Coordinator for the Bulldogs. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Andrew Thomas Talks NFL Draft and Playing the Drums

Andrew Thomas is set to be a first-round pick. He talked with SI's Connor Orr about the NFL Draft and how playing the drums helps him on the football field.

Brooks Austin

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Georgia Bulldogs Measurables

The measurables are in for a few of the Georgia Bulldogs at this year's NFL Scouting Combine. Here's a look at former Dawgs by the numbers.

Chris Allen

Georgia Football is Deeper Than Ever Before at Quarterback

Under Kirby Smart, Georgia is setting the trend of stockpiling talent at the quarterback position. Now, they’re deeper than ever.

Blayne Gilmer

by

AlumDawg

Georgia Baseball Drops Their First Game of the Season

The Georgia Bulldogs baseball team dropped their first game of the season, as the Santa Clara Broncos beat the Diamond Dawgs (8-4).

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: Carson Beck Timeline Looks Eerily Similar to Jake Fromm

Carson Beck has an eerily similar timeline to that of former Georgia Football quarterback Jake Fromm. Today we take a look at what all they have in common.

Brooks Austin

Jake Fromm NFL Draft Stock Update: PFF Says Game Manager

Jake Fromm's latest NFL Draft stock update from PFF says the game manager label is warranted. More on his evaluation and what he can do in Indy.

Brooks Austin

by

Streamdawg

Georgia Baseball Still Undefeated after Close Double Header with Santa Clara

The Georgia Bulldogs baseball team is still undefeated after the weekend's series with the Santa Clara Broncos. Here's a recap from today's doubleheader.

Chris Allen

Georgia Basketball: Catching Up with 2021 Target, Jusaun Holt

Today, we break down a recruitment update with an in-state four-star forward that Tom Crean and his staff have keyed on for a while.

Brent Wilson

A Pair of Highly Touted 2021 Defensive Line Prospects Discuss Georgia

Jahvaree Ritzie and Marcus Bradley are both highly talented 2021 targets for Tray Scott and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Blayne Gilmer

by

Bostonfan1967

George Pickens Named Projected Superstar by Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Brad Shephard named his top 10 projected superstars at the wide receiver position for 2020. Find out where Georgia's George Pickens landed.

Brooks Austin