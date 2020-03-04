Scott Cochran: You Can't Put A Price On Opportunity

12 seasons. That's how long Scott Cochran spent at Alabama with Nick Saban.

Just listening to countless former Crimson Tide players, now NFL stars and hopefuls, it's clear the type of impact that Cochran has made in so many lives and careers.

Many have speculated that the move from Cochran to Georgia was some sort of malicious stab at Alabama by Kirby Smart and Georgia. Many expected to see some eye-popping number in terms of the salary that Cochran would garner at his new place of employment. Many thought it would be a number so significantly higher than what he made at Alabama that it would pry away a cornerstone piece from the dynastic program 275 miles due west.

Instead, a $45,000 pay cut proves this move was about one thing for Cochran, opportunity.

That's right. Several outlets, including Dawg Nation, are reporting that via an open records request, Cochran will go from $595,000 as Alabama's Strength and Conditioning Coach to $550,000 as Georgia's Special Team's Coordinator.

Obviously, this is still a very good living, but this is not about the money the man is going to make. This move was about a driven individual that desired an opportunity to excel at a new challenge. There is no question that Cochran is one of the most driven individuals in the college football landscape and that a new challenge intrigued him more than the pay.

In an ESPN report by Chris Low, Nick Saban himself acknowledged that Cochran likely has the desire to be a head coach himself one day and that the opportunity to be on field was not something that Alabama could afford him. Former Alabama defensive back Haha Clinton-Dix tweeted shortly after Georgia's hire of Cochran and shed more light on this aspect of things.

Also, one has to take into account that Cochran and Smart spent a lot of time together on staff at Alabama. There is a bond that is created with guys on a football staff that is special. You spend so much time together, you see the men you work with more than your family. Combine the opportunity to gain on-field experience and work side-by-side with a very close friend, and truthfully it equates to something worth well more than $45,000.

Scott Cochran is betting on himself.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.