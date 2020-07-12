The SEC and ACC Should Combine for One Season

The ACC and the SEC are likely to follow suit with both the Big10 and the Pac-12 in terms of going to an all-conference schedule for the 2020 season. Though wouldn't it be pretty cool to see them join forces for one season?

So, here's what I did. There are 14 SEC schools and 14 ACC schools. I separated them into an eastern and western division. So, I corrected a few things in the SEC. You know, that weird thing where Missouri is in the East, but Auburn isn't. That sort of thing.

Here's how it would shake out:

East

Alabama

Auburn

Boston College

Duke

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

Miami

NC State

North Carolina

South Carolina

Syracuse

Tennessee

Virginia

West

Arkansas

Clemson

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Louisville

LSU

Missouri

Miss State

Ole Miss

Pittsburgh

Texas A & M

Vanderbilt

Virginia Tech

Wake Forrest

So, you play every team your division, for a total of 13 games, then you take the top two teams from each division, and play a two-game playoff.

Things actually turned out rather balanced in terms of the strength of each division. As we mentioned in Saturday's article, it's not a matter of proximity for these programs, it's a matter of control.

So, John Swofford can look over the East, and Greg Sankey can control the West. Additionally, both networks are on ESPN television networks so there won't be any contractual issues with TV Networks.

You play the championship game in Atlanta just like you would the SEC championship game.

Best Matchups:

Clemson vs LSU : Clemson won the ACC championship game against Virginia by 45 points. To say their a bit overpowering for the conference is an understatement.

: Clemson won the ACC championship game against Virginia by 45 points. To say their a bit overpowering for the conference is an understatement. UNC vs USC: They weren't scheduled to play again until 2023.

They weren't scheduled to play again until 2023. Georgia vs Miami: They haven't played since 1963 and Georgia.

You still get the classic SEC matchups as well. Georgia vs Alabama, Georgia vs Florida. Everything but LSU vs Alabama for the most part.

