DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

The SEC and ACC Should Combine for One Season

Brooks Austin

The ACC and the SEC are likely to follow suit with both the Big10 and the Pac-12 in terms of going to an all-conference schedule for the 2020 season. Though wouldn't it be pretty cool to see them join forces for one season? 

So, here's what I did. There are 14 SEC schools and 14 ACC schools. I separated them into an eastern and western division. So, I corrected a few things in the SEC. You know, that weird thing where Missouri is in the East, but Auburn isn't. That sort of thing. 

Here's how it would shake out: 

East

  • Alabama
  • Auburn
  • Boston College
  • Duke
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Kentucky
  • Miami
  • NC State
  • North Carolina
  • South Carolina
  • Syracuse
  • Tennessee
  • Virginia

West

  • Arkansas
  • Clemson
  • Florida State
  • Georgia Tech
  • Louisville
  • LSU
  • Missouri
  • Miss State
  • Ole Miss
  • Pittsburgh
  • Texas A&M
  • Vanderbilt
  • Virginia Tech
  • Wake Forrest

So, you play every team your division, for a total of 13 games, then you take the top two teams from each division, and play a two-game playoff. 

Things actually turned out rather balanced in terms of the strength of each division. As we mentioned in Saturday's article, it's not a matter of proximity for these programs, it's a matter of control. 

So, John Swofford can look over the East, and Greg Sankey can control the West. Additionally, both networks are on ESPN television networks so there won't be any contractual issues with TV Networks. 

You play the championship game in Atlanta just like you would the SEC championship game.

Best Matchups: 

  • Clemson vs LSU: Clemson won the ACC championship game against Virginia by 45 points. To say their a bit overpowering for the conference is an understatement. 
  • UNC vs USC: They weren't scheduled to play again until 2023. 
  • Georgia vs Miami: They haven't played since 1963 and Georgia. 

You still get the classic SEC matchups as well. Georgia vs Alabama, Georgia vs Florida. Everything but LSU vs Alabama for the most part. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Finebaum Says Playing a College Football Season is a 'Money Grab'

Paul Finebaum has been the voice of the SEC Network for quite some time. Today, on ESPN he says playing this season is strictly a money grab.

Brooks Austin

by

tomdialwesterville

The Reasoning For Conference Only College Football is Simple - Control

There's been a lot of hot takes going on social media regarding the absurdity behind the conference only schedule, but there's a reason for it, control.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Commits and Targets Litter Preseason All-State Team

A handful of Georgia's commits and targets have been named to MaxPreps Georgia All-State preseason team.

Brent Wilson

Exclusive: Verron and Justice Haynes Talk Baseball, Football, and Georgia

Dawgs Daily brings you an exclusive interview with former Georgia great Verron Haynes and his coveted football and baseball prospect son, Justice Haynes.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Jake Fromm's Rookie Madden Rating Revealed

Former Georgia Football QB, Jake Fromm's rookie Madden Rating has been revealed. Find out where he ranked among other Rookie QB's.

Brooks Austin

by

cfd0417

Joshua White: The Mammoth 2022 DE Talks Georgia Football

Dawgs Daily on SI.com caught up with highly coveted Peach State product and defensive end Joshua White. The 2022 prospect talked recruitment, Tray Scott, and Georgia Football.

BGilmer18

Georgia's O-Line Returners Rank 2nd Among SEC Despite Concerns

Despite losing four starters along the offensive line, Georgia ranks 2nd among returning grades from Pro Football Focus.

Chris Allen

by

Brooks Austin

BREAKING: Jamon Dumas-Johnson has made his college decision

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, a physical and highly coveted 2021 linebacker, has committed to Georgia and has bolstered the 2021 recruiting class of the Bulldogs.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

McGarity: 'Things Trending In Wrong Direction' for Football

Georgia's athletic director spoke Thursday and says that things are trending in the wrong direction for the start of football this fall.

Brooks Austin

JUCO Prospect, Keyshawn Cobb Gaining Major Steam Across SEC

Georgia has dipped into the JUCO ranks before to pull out elite talents, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Keyshawn Cobb could be the next.

Brooks Austin