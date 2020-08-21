SI.com
SEC Adding To Testing Protocols For Player Safety

BGilmer18

Today the SEC has announced additions to their protocols for COVID-19 testing and subsequent mandatory cardiac evaluations after testing positive. The announcement comes on the heels of Georgia State quarterback Mikele Colasurdo was diagnosed with a heart condition that was directly related to his coronavirus contraction. Colasurdo will not be playing this season but attributed his safety to the policies that Georgia State had set in place that caught the condition.

Below is the full release from the SEC on the increasing of testing protocols:

The Southeastern Conference has clarified and expanded its previously announced COVID-19 management requirements for the fall athletics season by specifying the cardiac evaluation requirements in its initial report and confirming a third weekly test prior to competition.

The SEC’s initial medical response plan for confirmed infected individuals called for a cardiac evaluation for those individuals returning to activity following isolation. The SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force has now specified the cardiac evaluation would mandate a troponin level, electrocardiogram, echocardiogram and a medical evaluation by a physician.

In addition, as part of the SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements announced previously, SEC members committed to enhanced testing that includes a minimum of two PCR tests per week during weeks of competition. The SEC, at the recommendation of the Task Force, has now confirmed a third rapid diagnostic test will be performed each week close to competition for sports with a high risk of close contact.

“We remain vigilant in monitoring the trends and effects of COVID-19 as we learn more about the virus, and this cardiac evaluation enhances the effectiveness of the protocols already in place,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “We are confident in our institutions’ ability to provide a healthy environment supported by rigorous testing and surveillance. Our student-athletes have indicated their desire to compete and it is our responsibility to make every effort to deliver a healthy and medically sound environment for providing that opportunity.”

As outlined in the initial COVID-19 management requirements of the Task Force, the SEC will coordinate centralized testing through a third-party provider to ensure consistency in surveillance and pre-competition testing.

The 14 members of the SEC have committed to honoring the scholarship of any student-athlete who chooses to opt out of playing the fall 2020 season due to concerns related to COVID-19.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Editor

Adapt as more and more information comes in. A great job, in my opinion, by the SEC and their medical staffs.

