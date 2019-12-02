SEC Championship Game - Where are the Advantages for the Georgia Bulldogs?

The Georgia Bulldogs opened as a 4.0 point underdog Sunday night when the initial lines were released for the SEC championship game, and since then the line has moved all the way up to 6.5 in favor of the LSU tigers.

With over 81% of the betting money on the LSU Tigers according to VegasInsider, the majority of people find it hard to believe that Georgia will win Saturday's matchup.

That being said, if they are going to pull off the near touchdown upset, they will have to be able to their advantages and remain perfect within them. Here are several areas we think Georgia has the edge in the contest:

Redzone Defense:

Everyone by now knows that LSU has one of the most prolific offenses the SEC has seen in recent memory thanks to the arrival of Joe Brady in Baton Rouge. However, most spread teams can be limited when packed in tight in the redzone due to the field becoming much smaller.

Georgia's defense is #3 in the nation in redzone scoring percentage, having allowed just eight redzone touchdowns all season and a historic singular touchdown on the ground.

Georgia's defense has also been one of the best teams in the country in limiting big plays. In fact, they have allowed just two plays all season of 40+ yards or more. So, it's a matter of when - not if - LSU gets in the redzone can Georgia keep them out of the endzone.

Interior Line Play:

Auburn is the only team this season to hold LSU under 30 points. How'd they do it? A really exquisite defensive scheme - playing essentially a 3-1-7 - and exceptional interior defensive line play.

Now, Jordan Davis and Tyler Clark aren't quite the caliber of player that Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson are, but they also aren't far from it.

It's hard to say any team that scores nearly 50 points per game on offense has a weakness, but if you had to identify one, it's the interior offensive line play despite center Lloyd Cushenberry III being a solid two-year starter. If Georgia can manage to find one on one situations with Davis or Clark matched up on the guards from LSU, they could have success.

Time of Possession:

Georgia's offense is going to have to maintain possession in order to allow their defense to play at the highest levels possible Saturday, and the tendencies of these two teams lead one to believe they have a good chance of doing so.

Georgia is tied for 4th in the FBS in time of possession, averaging just over 32 minutes per game whereas LSU is currently 76th due to the nature of their quick scoring.

Add on top of that the fact that LSU is allowing 124.5 yards per game on the ground, including a hideous 402 rushing yards allowed against Ole Miss. They have allowed at least 100 yards rushing in every single game against Power-5 opponents except for last week against Texas A & M.