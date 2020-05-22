DawgsDaily
SEC Announces Athletes Can Begin Using Facilities On June 8th

Jonathan Williams

Today, the SEC announced that athletes will be able to use on-campus facilities for voluntary workouts under strict supervision beginning June 8th. The decision was made by presidents and chancellors from all SEC schools. 

During the conference it was said that "June 8 will begin a transition period that will allow athletes to gradually adapt to full training and sports activity after this recent period of inactivity." This start of this period should be very beneficial to athletes to help get themselves back into the routine a little before practice starts back. 

SEC commissioner, Greg Sankey, said that timelines for athletes and coaches to return will vary for each campus and that checking temperatures and proper sanitation of facilities will be issued as well. 

Other SEC administrators mentioned that it could be days or maybe even a couple of weeks before players can begin to work out after their return on June 8th. It was also said that some players could return in waves meaning that not all players would be returning at the same time. 

For a team like Georgia, who is adapting to a transfer quarterback and a new offensive coordinator this is a huge announcement. Players being able to get back on campus, and be around their teammates and coaches is great news for the Bulldogs. 

If Georgia has any hopes of winning the SEC and making a run at the CFP getting back to work and on the practice field is very vital to them. Hopefully today was a step into the direction of letting players get back on the field in the near future. 

