SEC Cancels Conference Tournament due to COVID-19 Coronavirus

Brooks Austin

Amid the latest reports and findings revolving the global pandemic, COVID-19 coronavirus, the Southeastern Conference has announced that they will be canceling the remainder of the SEC Conference Basketball Tournament in Nashville. 

This comes just a day after the SEC announced that they would be limiting attendance to spring sporting events to essential personnel only. Now, they have gone one step further by canceling the conference event altogether. 

The SEC is now the second Power-5 conference to cancel their conference remaining conference tournament games. The Big10 announced Thursday Morning that they would be canceled as well. 

The AAC has canceled their basketball tournament as well, leaving uncertainty revolving around the NCAA tournament that was soon set to begin. 

A second confirmed case in the NBA was reported this morning by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, as Donvan Mitchel of the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19. 

Most of the leagues that have suspended play are doing so under a 30-day waiting period it seems with hopes of starting contests back up shortly. 

No statement has been made from the University of Georgia at this time with regard to any further impacts on the remainder of the spring sports. However, some schools such as Michigan have already canceled spring practice for the football team, and the Ivy League has gone as far as canceling all spring sporting events. 

We will keep you updated on all of the latest reports regarding COVID-19 coronavirus and the impacts they will have on the Unversity of Georgia athletic department. 

Visit the community page for our running post on the timeline of events. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

