SEC Championship Game: Fan Advisory Notice

Brooks Austin

Atlanta, GA. - The SEC has issued a Gameday fan advisory for all fans that will be in attendance for Saturday's SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers. 

Here is everything you need to know about the Stadium policies: 

SEC Clear Bag Policy

The SEC strongly encourages fans not to bring any type of bags to the championship weekend events, but bags must be clear or otherwise a small clutch bag and within the size restrictions outlined in the SEC’s clear bag policy to be allowed into either the championship game or SEC FanFare. The full policy can be found at www.secsports.com/security. Bags will be monitored at a secondary security perimeter set up around Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Georgia World Congress Center and law enforcement presence and K-9 patrols will be prevalent throughout the area.

Four bag exchange locations will be available on game day

  • Outside Gate 1 (BinBox location)
  • Outside Gate 2
  • GWCC Gold Deck
  • GWCC Hall B

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Cashless Policy

To enhance the fan experience, MBS became the first stadium to implement a complete stadium-wide cashless transaction model in March 2019. Transitioning to cashless transactions stadium-wide allows the stadium to move away from its whole-dollar pricing model, which was initially instituted to help speed transaction times, to further improve the speed of service.

  • Ten (10) cash-to-card kiosks will be available around the stadium for those who prefer not to use their own cards or who prefer to carry cash. Guests will be able to feed the cash into the machine and obtain a pre-paid VISA debit card with the same amount with no transaction fee. These cards can be utilized as any other pre-paid VISA card within the stadium as well as outside the stadium. Cash-to-Card Kiosk locations are:
    • Delta Sky360 Club – by field entrance
    • Mercedes-Benz Club – by field entrance
    • By Team Store, and on concourse outside Sections 122, 203, 229, 303, and 332
  • See the following website for additional information: https://mercedesbenzstadium.com/card-mobile-payment/

SEC Ticket Exchange

To purchase verified tickets on the SEC Ticket Exchange, the only authorized and official fan-to-fan ticket marketplace for the SEC Football Championship Game, fans should visit www.secticketoffice.com. Ticket barcodes are verified by Ticketmaster, the ticket partner of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Note, listed prices are set by the seller and may exceed original face value.

LSU vs Georgia: Betting Line, Key Stats, Score Prediction for SEC Championship

Brooks Austin
0

Here are the most up to date betting lines, key stats, and score predictions for the Saturday's SEC Championship game between LSU and Georgia.

SEC Championship: Predicting the Breakout Performers for the Georgia Bulldogs

Brooks Austin
1 0

The SEC Championship game is quickly approaching, and it's time to call our shot. Here's who we believe will be breakout performers for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Dominick Blaylock is the Explosive Weapon Georgia Will Need in the SEC Championship

Jordan Jackson
0

Freshman Dominick Blaylock is exactly the explosive weapon that the Georgia offense will need in the SEC championship game to beat LSU.

Georgia Basketball: Freshmen Beginning to Mature Fast

Brent Wilson
1 0

Tom Crean signed a Top-10 recruiting class in 2019. The new breed is starting to make their impact felt at UGA.

SEC Championship: Why Georgia Beats the LSU Tigers

Brooks Austin
3 1

Today we make the case of how and why the Georgia Bulldogs will beat the LSU Tigers in the SEC Championship game.

Key Matchups for the SEC Championship Game

Brooks Austin
1 0

As Saturday's SEC championship game between LSU and Georgia inches closer, we take a look at the keys to the matchup for both squads.

Rodrigo Blankenship named SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Brooks Austin
0

Georgia Bulldogs kicker, Rodrigo Blankenship has been named the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Georgia Football Injury Report: Update on D'Andre Swift, DBs Fighting to Get Healthy

Brooks Austin
1 0

Headed to Saturday's SEC Championship The Georgia Bulldogs have the most guys listed on the injury report they've had all season, including D'Andre Swift.

Corey Wren de-commits from Georgia

Brooks Austin
2 0

The speedy wide receiver out of New Orleans, Corey Wren has decommitted from Georgia just days before the SEC Championship game against LSU.

Tyrique Stevenson Should Play A Major Role in the SEC Championship Game

Brooks Austin
0

With the style of offense that LSU plays, Tyrique Stevenson should play a major role in the SEC Championship game on Saturday. Here's why.