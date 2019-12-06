SEC Championship Game: Fan Advisory Notice

Atlanta, GA. - The SEC has issued a Gameday fan advisory for all fans that will be in attendance for Saturday's SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers.

Here is everything you need to know about the Stadium policies:

SEC Clear Bag Policy

The SEC strongly encourages fans not to bring any type of bags to the championship weekend events, but bags must be clear or otherwise a small clutch bag and within the size restrictions outlined in the SEC’s clear bag policy to be allowed into either the championship game or SEC FanFare. The full policy can be found at www.secsports.com/security. Bags will be monitored at a secondary security perimeter set up around Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Georgia World Congress Center and law enforcement presence and K-9 patrols will be prevalent throughout the area.

Four bag exchange locations will be available on game day

Outside Gate 1 (BinBox location)

Outside Gate 2

GWCC Gold Deck

GWCC Hall B

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Cashless Policy

To enhance the fan experience, MBS became the first stadium to implement a complete stadium-wide cashless transaction model in March 2019. Transitioning to cashless transactions stadium-wide allows the stadium to move away from its whole-dollar pricing model, which was initially instituted to help speed transaction times, to further improve the speed of service.

Ten (10) cash-to-card kiosks will be available around the stadium for those who prefer not to use their own cards or who prefer to carry cash. Guests will be able to feed the cash into the machine and obtain a pre-paid VISA debit card with the same amount with no transaction fee. These cards can be utilized as any other pre-paid VISA card within the stadium as well as outside the stadium. Cash-to-Card Kiosk locations are:

Delta Sky360 Club – by field entrance



Mercedes-Benz Club – by field entrance



By Team Store, and on concourse outside Sections 122, 203, 229, 303, and 332

See the following website for additional information: https://mercedesbenzstadium.com/card-mobile-payment/

SEC Ticket Exchange

To purchase verified tickets on the SEC Ticket Exchange, the only authorized and official fan-to-fan ticket marketplace for the SEC Football Championship Game, fans should visit www.secticketoffice.com. Ticket barcodes are verified by Ticketmaster, the ticket partner of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Note, listed prices are set by the seller and may exceed original face value.