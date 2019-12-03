WATCH: SEC Championship Hype Video

The Georgia Bulldogs are back in the SEC championship for the third straight season, a feat that an SEC East team hasn't accomplished since the beginning of the annual championship game all the way back in 1992.

Alabama and Florida faced off for five straight seasons at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama to start the championship.

In the 32nd matchup between these two programs, The Bulldogs look to exact a little revenge against LSU after last season's 36-16 loss in Baton Rouge and bring the series between the two a bit closer. (LSU leads 17-14-1)

As if Georgia fans needed any more motivation for Saturday, here's a little something to hype you up for the matchup courtesy of Matt Klug.

As Kirby Smart alluded to after last week's 52-7 win over Georgia Tech, there is no better atmosphere in college football than the SEC Championship game in Atlanta. Though, Smart went as far as to say that it even surpasses the Super Bowl in terms of environment and atmosphere.

This will be the third time these two schools have played each other for the SEC crown, the last time coming in 2011 when LSU throttled the Dawgs 42-10. Though, the Bulldog faithful will remember that game as a 10-7 halftime lead, only to watch 34 unanswered points be scored by the Tigers in the second half.

The talk all week leading up to the matchup will revolve around the historic offense from LSU and the historic defense from Georgia. After all, how many times have you heard that the contest features the 2nd ranked scoring offense vs the 2nd ranked scoring defense?

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.