SEC Championship Odds released for 2020 Season

Chris Allen

Just a week ago, ESPN's FPI released its regular-season win total projections for the 2020/2021 College Football season. At the top of the East was Georgia at 10.2 wins, trailed by Florida at 9.7. On Monday, William Hill Sports Book released its odds to win the SEC Title Game, listing Georgia at +450 trailing only Alabama at -135.

Although many of the talking heads of CFB predict Florida will be the one to take the Eastern crown this year, Vegas disagrees. So who is right? Taking a look at the numbers, Georgia returns 8 of its 11 starters on defense, the unit that led the nation in scoring defense and allowed only two rushing TDs all season, none of which were scored by a running back.

On the offensive side of the ball, Georgia loses its leading rusher in D'Andre Swift and three-year veteran QB, Jake Fromm to the NFL as well as three veteran offensive linemen in Andrew Thomas, Solomon Kindley, and Isaiah Wilson. Then you look at the transferring of Cade Mays, the departure of both Charlie Woerner and Eli Wolfe, and one might think that this offense is doomed. Though, that is not the case.

By the means of both a successful off-season and loaded recruiting class, Georgia has the potential to have one of the strongest offense units it has had in a long time. One of the issues of the 2019/2020 season was the inconsistency at the wide receiver position. Georgia returns one of the best, if not the best, wide-outs in the nation in George Pickens and brings in a freshman class that includes Justin Robinson, Jermaine Burton, Marcus Rosemy, Arian Smith and-five star TE Darnell Washington. 

USATSI_13862432_168388091_lowres

Georgia also went and got grad-transfer Jamie Newman who ranked second only behind Joe Burrow last season in tight-window passing. There are some concerns about how he will perform against stiffer competition, facing SEC defenses, but he already has a lot of Heisman hype surrounding his name.

Finally, the Bulldogs hired a new OC, Todd Monken, who is known (to the delight of Georgia fans across the country) for his "air-raid" offensive schemes. If he can pull off anything close to what Joe Brady did at LSU, title hopes for the Dawgs are high and I am not just referring to the SEC Championship Game. Combine that potential with an already proven defense and you have a recipe for success.

