Skip to main content

SEC Media Day Schedule Released

ESPN insider Cole Cubelic released the SEC Media Day schedule via his Twitter page on Friday.

Media days are always interesting: fans get to see their favorite coaches and players, and somewhere between all the coach speak, there can be some scraps of truth.

The SEC officially released their media day schedules on Friday afternoon. ESPN insider Cole Cubelic tweeted out the entire schedule for each team in the conference. The festivities begin on July 18 and run until July 21.

Georgia is scheduled to have their media day on July 20, alongside Arkansas, Florida, and Kentucky. Head coach Kirby Smart will speak to the national media for the first time as a championship coach, making for an afternoon full of interesting dialogue.

Smart threw in several recruiting pitches the last time he appeared at SEC Media Day, most notably slipping into conversation that he frequently communicates with Atlanta rapper Quavo.

Read More

At the 2021 SEC Media Day, Smart brought along two players: quarterback JT Daniels and defensive tackle Jordan Davis. Much has changed since then, as Davis is off to the NFL and Daniels is in the transfer portal.

It should be a foregone conclusion that starting quarterback Stetson Bennett will accompany Smart. Bennett was cast into the national limelight following Georgia's national title win, appearing on the hit television show "Good Morning America."

Edge rusher Nolan Smith also could accompany Smart to the event. Smith returned to Athens for his senior season to boost his draft stock. He should be one of the key leaders for a relatively young team, and his public responsibilities would start at media day.

Kirby Smart Press Conference Prior to SECCG
News

SEC Media Day Schedule Released

By Evan Crowell
58 seconds ago
darris smith
News

Why Darris Smith Is Critically Underrated

By Evan Crowell
19 hours ago
1C4F4AC8-66DA-4DE7-834E-120AD5469597
News

BREAKING: Daquayvious Sorey De-Commits from Georgia

By Brooks Austin
22 hours ago
211120_mlm_fb_charlestonsouthern_8043-X2
News

Draft Update: Jordan Davis to EXPLODE After Combine

By Jonathan Williams
Feb 25, 2022
USATSI_17519928
News

How Matt Luke's Departure Impacts Georgia's Chances with Arch Manning

By Brooks Austin
Feb 24, 2022
CD59F40D-8C2C-4D2D-B559-FF636ACBF9F5
News

Jaheim Singletary Shaping Up to Be Next in Line

By Evan Crowell
Feb 24, 2022
BED15995-7DF5-4427-BEF3-EFA02ADF7E04
News

Top 2023 Offensive Lineman Reaffirms Commitment

By Harrison Reno
Feb 22, 2022
AP22008066294045-L
News

Kirby Smart's Concern For College Football is Becoming Reality

By Harrison Reno
Feb 22, 2022