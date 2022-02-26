SEC Media Day Schedule Released

Media days are always interesting: fans get to see their favorite coaches and players, and somewhere between all the coach speak, there can be some scraps of truth.

The SEC officially released their media day schedules on Friday afternoon. ESPN insider Cole Cubelic tweeted out the entire schedule for each team in the conference. The festivities begin on July 18 and run until July 21.

Georgia is scheduled to have their media day on July 20, alongside Arkansas, Florida, and Kentucky. Head coach Kirby Smart will speak to the national media for the first time as a championship coach, making for an afternoon full of interesting dialogue.

Smart threw in several recruiting pitches the last time he appeared at SEC Media Day, most notably slipping into conversation that he frequently communicates with Atlanta rapper Quavo.

At the 2021 SEC Media Day, Smart brought along two players: quarterback JT Daniels and defensive tackle Jordan Davis. Much has changed since then, as Davis is off to the NFL and Daniels is in the transfer portal.

It should be a foregone conclusion that starting quarterback Stetson Bennett will accompany Smart. Bennett was cast into the national limelight following Georgia's national title win, appearing on the hit television show "Good Morning America."

Edge rusher Nolan Smith also could accompany Smart to the event. Smith returned to Athens for his senior season to boost his draft stock. He should be one of the key leaders for a relatively young team, and his public responsibilities would start at media day.