SEC Schools Warned About Recruiting Violations Amid Coronavirus

The NCAA was forced to declare a mandatory recruiting dead period in response to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, forbidding any official or unofficial visits along with face to face interaction with athletes.

Though, according to a report from SI.com's Pat Forde, several SEC schools aren't exactly playing by the rules. It's not just high school football prospects either. The potential for the NCAA to provide an additional year of eligibility for spring sports has opened up a whole other can of worms, with coaches looking into the transfer market.

Vice President of Enforcement Jon Duncan has reason to believe that recruiting has continued.

“We are mindful of the circumstances and challenges on campus,” Duncan said. “But at the same time, we’re obligated to keep the infractions process moving.”

The NCAA has not yet delivered any NOA's, or notice of allegations, to the SEC schools. However, they are expected to deliver them within the coming weeks.

LSU and Alabama are among the list of schools that are expected to be hit with NOA's. South Carolina already has received their notice of allegation, and though they have not yet confirmed or denied the report, Auburn is among the list of schools caught up in the trouble as well.

As for the extent of the penalties for these violations, it could take several weeks to wrap the investigations on each of the schools involved.

We are in uncharted waters for a department such as the enforcement office of the NCAA. Starting Monday, they are permitting virtual conferences and instruction with strict rules on timelines and what coaches are actually allowed to do.

In the memo released to all SEC programs, it states that meetings and instruction through film review or other virtual avenues can be no longer than two hours per week in all sports.

