SEC Releases Statement Following Big Ten and Pac-12 Postpones College Football

Brooks Austin

SEC Commissioner, Greg Sankey has released a statement following the postponement of the Big Ten and Pac-12 postponed their seasons. 

"I look forward to learning more about the factors that led the Big Ten and Pac-12 leadership to take these actions today. I remain comfortable with the thorough and deliberate approach that the SEC and our 14 members are taking to support a healthy environment for our student-athletes. We will continue to further refine our policies and protocols for a safe return to sports as we monitor developments around COVID-19 in a continued effort to support, educate, and care for our student-athletes every day." 

So, if anything is clear, it's that the SEC is hellbent on playing football this fall, with or without the remainder of the Power-5 conferences. As we've reported several times today, the SEC is in attempts to recruit the ACC and Big-12 to continue their seasons so they aren't the only ones playing this fall. 

There's nothing keeping the SEC from playing a season by themselves. However, if and when it happens, you can waive goodbye to the NCAA structure. 

It's also worth noting that the ACC released a statement that read rather similar to that of the SEC. Both conferences appear to be content on moving forward with their seasons based off the protocols and systems that they have put into place on their respective campuses. It's the Big 12 that this makeshift 2020 season will hinder upon. Sources have indicated that if the Big 12 were to force a vote today, it would likely be a split decision. 

Also, it's worth noting that the ACC is waiting to see what the BIg 12 will ultimately do, and if they come to the same decision as the Pac-12 and the Big Ten, the ACC will likely follow suit. 

