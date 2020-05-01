DawgsDaily
SEC Suspends All In-Person Summer Camps through July 31st

Chris Allen

After the announcement Thursday that University of Georgia President Jere Morehead had put together "working groups" to get UGA ready for face-to-face instruction by the first day of Fall semester, the possibility of starting the football season on time seemed much more viable. While that still may be the case, Georgia as well as the other 13 teams in the South Eastern Conference face a new challenge.

It was announced Friday afternoon that the SEC would be suspending all in-person Summer Camps through July 31st. This would include not only Kirby Smart's high-school and middle-school camps as well as his coaches' camp but also all Summer practices. The team will have just one full month together before it meets Virginia in the season opener in Atlanta on September. 

Communication will be key during this time as the 2020 Georgia Bulldogs will not only have a minimum of eight new offensive starters but a new offensive scheme after the hiring of OC Todd Monken this off-season. 

After QB Jake Fromm's departure to the NFL after 3 seasons with Georgia, the likely starter for the upcoming season is expected to be grad transfer Jamie Newman. He will have to adapt quickly to a new system and lead a team quickly who missed out on all 15 of its Spring practices as well as Summer camps before the Dawgs face Alabama in week 3 in Tuscaloosa. 

Fortunately, many of the teams are going through the same struggles, at best having gotten only one or two practices in before this pandemic began. For now, we are very hopeful that the 2020/2021 CFB season will start on time but it will by no means be an easy one.

