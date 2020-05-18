Senior Bowl Executive Has High Praise For Georgia DBs

Sure, the national media's opinion is valuable at times. It provides an outside opinion on a team that the local writers, and fanbase for that matter, maybe unaware of or new too. Though for my money, there's no opinion nationally that holds more weight than a bonified scout, one like Jim Nagy.

Nagy is the Reese's Senior Bowl Executive Director. Not only that, but he also spent 18-years as an NFL scout and worked with guys like Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll. To say he understands how to evaluate talent would be an understatement.

So, when he says things like, "It's hard to imagine any team having more upperclassmen DB talent than Georgia Football. Seniors DS Richard LeCounte and CBs D.J. Daniel & Mark Webb are all next-level players. RS Junior CB Eric Stokes is also a Senior Bowl Candidate if he graduates in December," you should probably take his word for it.

Of course, every Georgia fan by now knows the talent that Richard LeCounte possesses. I mean, he's only played in 38 games over three seasons at Georgia, racking up 150 total tackles, 5 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles, and 5 fumble recoveries. He entered Georgia a 5-star prospect and if early mock drafts are any indication, he will leave a top draft pick next spring.

As for the rest of the guys mentioned, DJ Daniel was a heralded JUCO prospect entering Georgia and it didn't take long for him to take over at the cornerback position last season. He made his first start against Notre Dame due to Tyson Campbell suffering a toe injury and never gave back the starting role.

Mark Webb has been a mainstay at the STAR position for Georgia over the last several seasons and is a true testament to the player development at Georgia. Webb entered the program as a 4-star wide receiver from Philadelphia and made a smooth transition to defensive back upon arrival in Athens.

Eric Stokes Jr. is another prime example of player development. He was a mere 3-star prospect that received an offer from Georgia in November of his senior season, which is much later than most. He was one of the state's top track stars in high school and that speed has been on display during his time at Georgia. Now, he's a much more refined corner and is set for a great redshirt junior season in 2020.

There's even more talent than Nagy mentioned though. Former five-star Tyson Campbell has played fairly well since arriving on campus but was overshadowed by Daniel and Stokes this past season. And his competition at the corner spot has only gotten deeper. Tyrique Stevenson will make the move to safety this fall, but Kelee Ringo is expected to battle it out for playing time as a freshman as well.

