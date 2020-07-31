DawgsDaily
Significance Of Georgia and Georgia Tech Not Playing In 2020

Brent Wilson

The rivalry often referred to as "Clean, Old Fashioned Hate" will take a one year break after 94 consecutive years with a meeting (1925-2019). Per Ross Dellenger of SINow, the SEC has announced they will play a 10-game, conference-only schedule this fall. 

With the conference-only schedule format, this also puts a damper on a few other SEC-ACC rivalries. Florida-Florida State, South Carolina-Clemson, and Kentucky-Louisville will all be nixed this year.

What effect does this have on Georgia's 2020 schedule?

The only true "loss" in this scenario for Georgia is an emotional one. Any college football fan in the state of Georgia wants to see the state's biggest programs face off. This will hurt fans, players, and anyone else affiliated with the two schools from an emotional standpoint. That's a given.

But does it have an actual effect on Georgia's strength of schedule? Probably not. If anything it may help the Dawgs in their playoff hopes.

Georgia has won the last three meetings alone by a combined score of 135-35. On top of the lopsided victories, Georgia Tech has finished these past three seasons with 5-6, 7-6, and 3-9 records respectively. Even though Geoff Collins is doing a nice job recruiting for Georgia Tech, the talent gap is likely still years from making this a competitive game. Georgia generally does not benefit in the eyes of the Playoff committee by beating up on Tech in this series as they've done recently.

The Bulldogs will also be letting go of match-ups with Virginia, East Tennessee State, and Louisiana-Monroe. Dropping two FCS teams and picking up two SEC squads is only going to help bolster the difficulty of Georgia potential path to Atlanta and the CFP.

The College Football Playoff committee will still certainly has always placed a lot emphasis on strength of schedule and strength of record. An eight game SEC schedule is a gauntlet year in and year out and get tremendous respect around the country. A 10-game slate can only help Georgia and other SEC teams when it comes to comparing resumes and it definitely increases the chances of two SEC teams making the Playoff this year. 

Missing out on playing Georgia Tech may hurt Georgia's emotions, but it doesn't hurt their season at all. The only fallout might be one of logistics and finances going forward as to who hosts in 2021, but that's the least of anyone's concerns at this point.

Georgia Administrators Comment on 10-Game Schedule

The University of Georgia's President and Athletic Director give their thoughts and insight on today's SEC announcement of a 10-game conference only schedule.

BGilmer18

Georgia Football Loses Out On Three 2021 Prospects

The 2021 recruiting class has not gone exactly like Georgia football planned. There have been several misses and three more targets are now off the board.

BGilmer18

MJ Morris Joins Dawgs Daily For An Insider Interview To Talk Georgia Football

MJ Morris is ranked by many as the top QB in the 2022 class. A true dual-threat and native of the Peach State, Todd Monken and Georgia Football are strong in his recruitment.

BGilmer18

FrankenQB: Building the Best QB from What's Available

Georgia's quarterback room is deeper than ever before it seems, with a variety of skill sets present in the room. We take a look at the best of each and combine.

Brooks Austin

Brooks Austin

ACC Releases schedule plan, how it effects UGA

Two major developments in the Atlantic Coast Conference will likely be used a precedents for schools and players in the SEC.

Jonathan Williams

Elite Prospect Creates Georgia Bulldog Buzz With Twitter Post

Michael Daugherty is one of the most sought after prospects in the class of 2023. An edit post on Twitter of his pondering himself in a Georgia uniform has elite prospects a buzz.

BGilmer18

Amarius Mims has Pushed Back his Commitment Date, Eliminates Contender

According to Chad Simmons of Rivals.com, SI All-American Candidate, Amarius Mims has pushed his commitment date back to October 14th.

Brooks Austin

Ohio State Caps Capacity for Games, What It Would Look Like for Georgia Football

Ohio State has announced they will allow at most a 20% capacity for the upcoming season. Today, we take a look at what that would look like for Georgia.

Brent Wilson

Georgia Defense to Be Bolstered by Sophomore Stars

After a season in which they led the nation in points allowed, the Georgia defense looks to get even better in 2020, thanks to these sophomore stars.

Brooks Austin

Brooks Austin

Isaiah Wilson Placed on NFL Reserve/COVID-19 List

Former Georgia offensive tackle and first round draft pick Isaiah Wilson has been placed on the NFL Reserve/COVID-19 List by the Tennessee Titans.

Brooks Austin