BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Sinclair Symposium: Georgia Football Strength Coach Continues to Inspire

Garrett Shearman

Even if the local gym is open despite global health concerns, the responsible decision is to get creative with workouts in a confined space.

Scott Sinclair, Georgia football’s director of strength and conditioning, urges you to stay in shape while staying at home. He’s prepared to lead by example.

Whatever your daily fitness routine may entail, Sinclair provides a myriad of makeshift workouts for those practicing self-quarantining. Think of household items that weigh at least as much as a can of soup.

In one video, he loads a wheelbarrow with weights to walk up and downhill. In another, he transforms a folding ladder into a squat rack. One of his first videos involves a shoulder raise with soup cans.

He’s done shoulder raises with laundry detergent, he’s done step-ups on a wooden chair, and he’s done 400 squats with the weight of his groceries. Scott Sinclair’s Twitter account is a free course on how to attack the day even if we shouldn’t leave our dwellings.

Sinclair’s recent workouts feature a plyometrics workout based on grass for those of us with hurting knees and ankles:

Yesterday’s tutorial will show you how to do dips on a chair, a retaining wall, or a playground. Using the aforementioned wall and chair with the help of a shovel, do some pull-ups.

You can even use your truck as a miniature obstacle course, apparently.

Have fun, get outside, enjoy the weather, be safe, and go attack the day.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jake Fromm NFL Draft: A New Potential Landing Spot Has Emerged

Just where will Jake Fromm end up in the 2020 NFL Draft? Well, the vegas Over/Under is currently set at 60.5. We tell you why.

Brooks Austin

Greg McElroy Says Andrew Thomas is Top Tackle in NFL Draft

Greg McElroy pegged former Georgia Bulldog Andrew Thomas as the top tackle to take in the NFL draft.

BGilmer18

Georgia Football Signee, Chad Lindberg Grinds the Tape

Georgia football signee and 4-star offensive tackle, Chad Lindberg joined us to grind the tape. He goes over his highlights from last season and talks UGA.

Brooks Austin

Cody Brown: The Powerful Back Discusses His Recruitment and Georgia Football

Cody Brown is one of the most sought after recruits in the country. Georgia is recruiting him hard daily and could be part of a package of Peach State players.

BGilmer18

by

Bostonfan1967

2022 ATH Gentry Williams Talks Offer From Georgia Football

Gentry Williams is an electrifying two way player in 2022. Georgia has recently offered the DB/QB/WR and he talks about what it meant to hear from UGA.

BGilmer18

NFL All-Decade Team: Georgia Football Alumnus, Geno Atkins Makes List

The NFL has released its All-Decade team and among the nominees is former Georgia Football player, Geno Atkins.

Garrett Shearman

Jamie Newman and Former Georgia QB, Justin Fields Working Out Together

Without being able to be on campus for workouts due to the coronavirus, Georgia QB, Jamie Newman is working out with Justin Fields and Quincy Avery.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: Could Isaiah Wilson Land in the First Round of the NFL Draft?

Isaiah Wilson surprised some by his decision to enter the NFL Draft early, but the latest NFL Rumors suggest he could land in the first round.

Brooks Austin

Andrew Thomas goes No. 2 Overall in Latest 2020 NFL Mock Draft

NFL.com's Cynthia Frelund has released her latest analytics-driven 2020 NFL Mock Draft, and former Georgia Bulldog, Andrew Thomas has gone No. 2 Overall.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football 2020 Season Wins Projection

The team totals for wins have been released by Draft Kings. Find out where the Georgia Bulldogs ranked in terms of projected wins for the 2020 football season.

Brooks Austin

by

Chris Allen