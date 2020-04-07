Sinclair Symposium: Georgia Football Strength Coach Continues to Inspire

Even if the local gym is open despite global health concerns, the responsible decision is to get creative with workouts in a confined space.

Scott Sinclair, Georgia football’s director of strength and conditioning, urges you to stay in shape while staying at home. He’s prepared to lead by example.

Whatever your daily fitness routine may entail, Sinclair provides a myriad of makeshift workouts for those practicing self-quarantining. Think of household items that weigh at least as much as a can of soup.

In one video, he loads a wheelbarrow with weights to walk up and downhill. In another, he transforms a folding ladder into a squat rack. One of his first videos involves a shoulder raise with soup cans.

He’s done shoulder raises with laundry detergent, he’s done step-ups on a wooden chair, and he’s done 400 squats with the weight of his groceries. Scott Sinclair’s Twitter account is a free course on how to attack the day even if we shouldn’t leave our dwellings.

Sinclair’s recent workouts feature a plyometrics workout based on grass for those of us with hurting knees and ankles:

Yesterday’s tutorial will show you how to do dips on a chair, a retaining wall, or a playground. Using the aforementioned wall and chair with the help of a shovel, do some pull-ups.

You can even use your truck as a miniature obstacle course, apparently.

Have fun, get outside, enjoy the weather, be safe, and go attack the day.

