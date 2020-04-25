BulldogMaven
Former Georgia Football OG, Solomon Kindley Drafted by the Miami Dolphins

Brooks Austin

Solomon Kindley entered the Georgia program as the lesser-known prospect out of Raines High in Jacksonville, Florida. Kindley was the 146th ranked player in the state of Florida in 2016 according to 247sports.com. Though after a redshirt season in the fall of 2016, he immediately began working his way into the rotation as a Redshirt sophomore in 2017, playing in all 15 contests, starting 7 of them

Now, he's headed to Miami to play for the Dolphins with the 111th overall selection. 

After being a unanimous coaches selection for the freshman All-SEC team as a redshirt freshman, Solomon went on to start 25 of the next 27 football games for Georgia. In his final season, he played 100% of the snaps against Florida, Auburn, A&M, and Baylor. 

Solomon Kindley was the only offensive linemen to start a game this season that wasn't a four or five-star recruit. Which goes to show you the development that took place during his time on campus. To go from a three-star to a draft pick after just three seasons at Georgia is quite impressive. 

He loved his time at Georgia, especially blocking for D'Andre Swift: 

“Coming from Georgia you are always going to have a running back like that. Might be on third down and you have Sony Michel, might be on second down and have Nick Chubb. Blocking for D’Andre Swift was very exciting because I know when he gets passed me, I know it’s going to be a show. I’m ready for him to get passed me cause I’m ready to see what he’s gonna do.” 

