Solomon Kindley Reflects on His Time Playing Georgia Football

Brooks Austin

Solomon Kindley entered the Georgia program as the lesser-known prospect out of Raines High in Jacksonville, Florida. Kindley was the 146th ranked player in the state of Florida in 2016 according to 247sports.com. Though after a redshirt season in the fall of 2016, he immediately began working his way into the rotation as a Redshirt sophomore in 2017, playing in all 15 contests, starting 7 of them. 

After being a unanimous coaches selection for the freshman All-SEC team as a redshirt freshman, Solomon went on to start 25 of the next 27 football games for Georgia. In his final season, he played 100% of the snaps against Florida, Auburn, A&M, and Baylor. 

To say he was a mainstay along the front for the past three seasons is a vast understatement. 

Though a 3-star rating is nothing to scoff at, Kindley vastly outproduced his prospect evaluation out of high school — he was the only offensive lineman at Georgia to make a start in the last two seasons that wasn't at least a 4-star — and he's hoping this time around he's not so overlooked. 

Kindley spoke to the media at the NFL Combine and reflected on his time at Georgia: 

"I would say take it all in. Soak it all up cause it feels like I just got there and now I was a redshirt junior, technically a senior and I’m like dang this was fast, like I’m here already. Don’t waste no time. Your time is short at Georgia everything you do, you got to pay attention to it, you have to take it with the right path and right steps or it’ll come back to haunt you." Kindley's takeaway from his time at Georgia. 

Of course, during his time at Georiga, Kindley has blocked for some highly talented backs, none more talented than D'Andre Swift. 

“Coming from Georgia you are always going to have a running back like that. Might be on third down and you have Sony Michel, might be on second down and have Nick Chubb. Blocking for D’Andre Swift was very exciting because I know when he gets passed me, I know it’s going to be a show. I’m ready for him to get passed me cause I’m ready to see what he’s gonna do.” 

USATSI_13610541
Solomon Kindley & D'Andre Swift

Scouts evaluating Kindley as a prospect are pleased with his production in the run game. His ability to push SEC defenders off the point of attack is unmatched in this draft at the guard position. The questions revolve around his frame and overall athletic profile at the next level. 

Though he moves exceptionally well for someone who tips the scales anywhere from 335 to 340, Kindley's lateral quickness is in question heading into this process.

Kyle Crabbs of the Draft Network says this of Kindley: 

"As impressive as he can be at his size, he'd likely add to his mobility in lateral situations and short areas if he leaned up his frame just a bit. He's functional, but he can be an eye-popping blend of size and quicks with a little leaner frame. He went toe to toe with Quinnen Williams in the 2018 SEC Championship Game but there were a number of plays where he lost footing, looked like his mind and eyes were working faster than his feet. If he's able to stay disciplined on his chips off of doubles, he'd avoid those going forward."

