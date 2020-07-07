DawgsDaily
Sports Illustrated Publishers Release 2020 Preseason All-SEC Team

Brooks Austin

In preseason All-SEC balloting among the various league sites, the Crimson Tide topped the conference with 10 first-team selections and 12 overall. Five first-team picks were on offense. Jaylen Waddle was a first-team pick in three spots, tying at wide receiver, and the top pick at both kick returner and punt returner.

LSU had the second-most first-team selections with five, while Georgia was second in overall picks with nine.

A couple of notable items about the selections.

• Instead of two running backs, three wide receivers were selected.

• Defensively, a 3-3-5 formation was used since most teams will probably be the nickel package the most this season.

• Ties were not broken. However, if a tie occurred on the first team an additional player was not added to the second team. For example, instead of three first-team picks and three second-team selections at wide receiver, the tie made it so there were four first-team selections and just two second-team.

• An all-purpose player was listed both on offense and defense.

Every school in the SEC had players receive votes.

Ten programs had first-team selections (Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee). Two more had second-team players (Mississippi State and Texas A&M).

There were six unanimous selections who are marked by *.

2020 SI Preseason All-SEC

First team

Position, Name, School

Offense

  • QB Kyle Trask, Florida
  • RB Najee Harris, Alabama
  • WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU*
  • WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama
  • WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama/George Pickens, Georgia
  • TE Kyle Pitts, Florida*
  • OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama*
  • OL Trey Smith, Tennessee
  • OL Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
  • OL Landon Dickerson, Alabama
  • C Trey Hill, Georgia
USATSI_13861777

Defense

  • DL Tyler Shelvin, LSU
  • DL Big Kat Bryant, Auburn
  • DL LaBryan Ray, Alabama
  • LB Dylan Moses, Alabama*
  • LB K.J. Britt, Auburn
  • LB Nick Bolton, Missouri
  • DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama*
  • DB Richard LeCounte, Georgia*
  • DB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
  • DB JaCoby Stevens, LSU
  • DB Kaiir Elam, Florida/Eric Stokes, Georgia/Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

All-purpose offense: Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

All-purpose defense: Tyree Gillespie, Missouri/Derek Stingley, LSU

K Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

P Max Duffy, Kentucky

KR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

PR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second team

Position, Name, School

Offense

  • QB Jamie Newman, Georgia
  • RB Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
  • WR Seth Williams, Auburn
  • WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
  • TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M/Arik Gilbert, LSU
  • OL Landon Young, Kentucky
  • OL Deonte Brown, Alabama
  • OL Ben Cleveland, Georgia
  • OL Cade Mays, Tennessee
  • C Drake Jackson Kentucky

Defense

  • DL Malik Herring, Georgia
  • DL Bobby Brown, Texas A&M
  • DL Christian Barmore, Alabama
  • LB Monty Rice, Georgia
  • LB Henry To’o-To’o, Tennessee
  • LB Jabrill Cox, LSU
  • DB Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina
  • DB Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
  • DB Tyree Gillespie, Missouri
  • All-purpose offense Kadarius Toney, Florida
  • K Cade York, LSU

P Jake Camarda, Georgia

KR Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

PR Christian Tutt, Auburn

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Peyton Sosebee
Peyton Sosebee

Love the respect Trey Hill is getting, it’s well deserved!

