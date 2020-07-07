Sports Illustrated Publishers Release 2020 Preseason All-SEC Team
Brooks Austin
In preseason All-SEC balloting among the various league sites, the Crimson Tide topped the conference with 10 first-team selections and 12 overall. Five first-team picks were on offense. Jaylen Waddle was a first-team pick in three spots, tying at wide receiver, and the top pick at both kick returner and punt returner.
LSU had the second-most first-team selections with five, while Georgia was second in overall picks with nine.
A couple of notable items about the selections.
• Instead of two running backs, three wide receivers were selected.
• Defensively, a 3-3-5 formation was used since most teams will probably be the nickel package the most this season.
• Ties were not broken. However, if a tie occurred on the first team an additional player was not added to the second team. For example, instead of three first-team picks and three second-team selections at wide receiver, the tie made it so there were four first-team selections and just two second-team.
• An all-purpose player was listed both on offense and defense.
Every school in the SEC had players receive votes.
Ten programs had first-team selections (Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee). Two more had second-team players (Mississippi State and Texas A&M).
There were six unanimous selections who are marked by *.
2020 SI Preseason All-SEC
First team
Position, Name, School
Offense
- QB Kyle Trask, Florida
- RB Najee Harris, Alabama
- WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU*
- WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama
- WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama/George Pickens, Georgia
- TE Kyle Pitts, Florida*
- OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama*
- OL Trey Smith, Tennessee
- OL Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
- OL Landon Dickerson, Alabama
- C Trey Hill, Georgia
Defense
- DL Tyler Shelvin, LSU
- DL Big Kat Bryant, Auburn
- DL LaBryan Ray, Alabama
- LB Dylan Moses, Alabama*
- LB K.J. Britt, Auburn
- LB Nick Bolton, Missouri
- DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama*
- DB Richard LeCounte, Georgia*
- DB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
- DB JaCoby Stevens, LSU
- DB Kaiir Elam, Florida/Eric Stokes, Georgia/Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
All-purpose offense: Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
All-purpose defense: Tyree Gillespie, Missouri/Derek Stingley, LSU
K Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee
P Max Duffy, Kentucky
KR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
PR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Second team
Position, Name, School
Offense
- QB Jamie Newman, Georgia
- RB Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
- WR Seth Williams, Auburn
- WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
- TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M/Arik Gilbert, LSU
- OL Landon Young, Kentucky
- OL Deonte Brown, Alabama
- OL Ben Cleveland, Georgia
- OL Cade Mays, Tennessee
- C Drake Jackson Kentucky
Defense
- DL Malik Herring, Georgia
- DL Bobby Brown, Texas A&M
- DL Christian Barmore, Alabama
- LB Monty Rice, Georgia
- LB Henry To’o-To’o, Tennessee
- LB Jabrill Cox, LSU
- DB Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina
- DB Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
- DB Tyree Gillespie, Missouri
- All-purpose offense Kadarius Toney, Florida
- K Cade York, LSU
P Jake Camarda, Georgia
KR Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
PR Christian Tutt, Auburn
