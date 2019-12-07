SEC Championship: Projected Starting Lineups for the Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to play without Lawrence Cager and without George Pickens in the first half for the second straight week. Expect this week they aren't playing a 3-9 Georgia Tech team.

They are taking on the SEC's highest-scoring offense and the nation's 2nd ranked team in LSU that has outscored their opponents 421 to 283 this season.

Here are the projected starting lineups for Georgia today in the SEC Championship:

Offense:

QB: Jake Fromm, JR

RB: D'Andre Swift, JR

WR: Tyler Simmons, SR

WR: Matt Landers, RSO

WR: Demetris Robertson, JR

TE: Charlie Woerner, JR

LT: Andrew Thomas, JR

LG: Solomon Kindley, JR

C: Trey Hill, SO

RG: Cade Mays, JR

RT: Isaiah Wilson, RSO

Defense:

NT: Jordan Davis, SO

DT: Tyler Clark, SR

OLB: Azeez Ojulari, RFR

OLB: Malik Herring, JR

ILB: Monty Rice, JR

ILB: Tae Crowder, SR

FS: J.R. Reed, SR

SS: Richard LeCounte, JR

STAR: Mark Webb, JR

CB: D.J. Daniel, JR

CB: Eric Stokes, RSO

Key Talking Points:

Does Georgia end up playing three corners?: The LSU Tigers force opponents to spread the field to account for their explosive air raid offense. With most of Justin Jefferson's 1,092 yards and 13 TDs having come from the slot position, Georgia might have to play an additional corner on the field.

Will George Pickens make an immediate impact in the second half? Or will it be too late by that point?

What kind of role does Tyrique Stevenson play in this football game? He's been a constant on 3rd & long situations this season. The only thing is, LSU's offense spreads you out and drives the ball downfield on every down like it's 3rd & Long.

According to ESPN's Football Power Index Georgia has a 44.3% chance of winning today's game.

