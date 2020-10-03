SI.com
Projected Starting Lineups for Georgia vs Auburn

Brooks Austin

As No. 4 Georgia plays host to No. 7 Auburn Saturday in Athens, we bring you the latest on the starting lineups and minor injury reports.

Offense

  • QB - Stetson Bennett
  • RB - Zamir White
  • TE - John Fitzpatrick/Darnell Washington
  • X - George Pickens
  • Z - Matt Landers
  • SLOT - Kearis Jackson
  • LT - Jamaree Salyer
  • LG - Justin Shaffer
  • C - Trey Hill
  • RG - Ben Cleveland
  • RT - Warren McClendon

Defense

  • NT - Jordan Davis
  • DT - Devonte Wyatt
  • DE - Malik Herring
  • JACK - Azeez Ojulari
  • SAM - Jermaine Johnson
  • Mike - Monty Rice
  • Will - Nakobe Dean
  • STAR - Mark Webb
  • Right Safety - Richard LeCounte
  • Left Safety - Lewis Cine
  • Right Corner - Eric Stokes
  • Left Corner - Tyson Campbell/DJ Daniel

Notes:

Everyone wants to know about the QB battle, and as we reported on Wednesday of this week, we expect Stetson Bennett to get the start with D'Wan Mathis expected to step in if there is any struggle from Bennett, followed by JT Daniels. It is our belief here on Dawgs Daily that Daniels is not quite ready for game action.

Jermaine Burton got the start at the "Z" position last weekend against Arkansas. However, according to sources, he's still recovering from the shoulder injury he suffered against Arkansas and will be extremely limited during today's contest against Auburn.

Warren McClendon simply outplayed Owen Condon at the right tackle position against Arkansas, and for that reason, we are going with him to earn the start today against Auburn. We do believe this spot will continue to see a rotation for most of the year, along with the remainder of the offensive line.

Warren Ericson played exceptionally well against Arkansas as well last week, and there's a potential you could see him early on in this football game. He and Trey Hill will continue to rotate. Clay Webb will be available for this contest and could be in the rotation at the guard position.

As for Georgia on defense, everyone is relatively healthy and ready to go in terms of the starting rotation. It will be interesting to see if they choose to rotate at the linebacker position as much as they did a week ago, with Quay Walker rotating in for both Nakobe Dean and Monty Rice. 

Jonathan Williams
Jonathan Williams

Excited to see how McClendon does starting today. Today will be a big day for the OLine

Brent Wilson
Brent Wilson

Big blow for Burton. Really think he will progress a ton each week.

