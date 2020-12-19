Bowl Game Opt Out List Growing - Who Steps Up?

Several Georgia players are opting out of the upcoming bowl game, opening the door for backups to step up and claim starting jobs for 2021.

With Georgia football’s game against Vanderbilt canceled, The Bulldogs begin to prepare for their bowl game.

As the team prepares for the bowl game, the juniors and seniors must make tough decisions about their future. Today it’s normal for players to forego playing in bowl games so they can begin preparing for the NFL Draft and prevent injuries.

Upperclassmen opting-out opens spots for younger players. Bowl games become the first step for backups to claim a starting job. Georgia will have plenty of backups vying for those spots through the upcoming bowl season.

Players Expected to Miss

Eric Stokes, cornerback – Junior

Richard LeCounte, safety – Senior

DJ Daniel, cornerback – Senior

Monty Rice, linebacker – Senior

Trey Hill, center – Junior

Mark Webb, star – Senior

Tre' McKitty, tight end – Graduate Student

Ben Cleveland, right guard – Senior

*None of these individuals have made an official statement, these are names Dawgs Daily on SI.com has gathered that we expect to miss the bowl game.

Who fills in?

Offense: With Cleveland and Hill foregoing the bowl game you will likely see several young guys get playing time on the offensive line. Warren Ericson could fill in at both guard or center, Clay Webb could slide in at guard, and freshman Sedrick Van Pran can be inserted at center.

Defense: With four defensive backs choosing to opt-out, there will be a lot of playing time up for grabs for the young guys. Sophomore Tyrique Stevenson already gets a good bit of playing time because he can be inserted as a cornerback, safety, and as the STAR.

However, several guys do not get as much playing time as Stevenson does and they will get the chance to show everyone what they can do. Such as, freshman Major Burns, junior Ameer Speed, and junior Christopher Smith who has been filling in for the injured LeCounte.

With Rice foregoing the bowl game we will see junior Quay Walker take over like he has when Rice has missed some time due to injury this season.