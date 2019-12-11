The Sugar Bowl Provides a Look At The Future of Georgia Football

Once again Georgia finds itself headed to the Sugar Bowl in what many view as a consolation prize for barely missing out on the College Football Playoff. The Dawgs were a heavy 12-point favorite versus Texas last season by the time the smart money came flowing in from Vegas but they did not play inspired football as a team.

Georgia lost that game (28-21) and in my opinion, the score was not indicative of just how thoroughly the Longhorns dominated the contest. Despite the overall disappointing nature of the 2019 New Year’s performance and the subsequent questioning of Georgia’s motivation and desire in that football game, some important lessons were learned and key debuts on the big stage were made.

Kirby Smart has already said they are going to “Take guys that are engaged and excited about playing because that matters a whole lot more than how good they are.” Engagement and excitement can be directly linked to opportunity.

DeAndre Baker did not play in the Sugar Bowl because he was a consensus first-round talent for last year's NFL Draft and that caused some shifting around in the secondary. Georgia currently has two or more players that will face the same decision heading into the 2020 Sugar Bowl game versus the 7th ranked Baylor Bears. If players like Andrew Thomas, D’Andre Swift, and possible others decide to sit out, combined with injuries to the receiving core, it will likely open a window for hungry - yet lesser experienced - Bulldogs to play in prime time.

Azeez Ojulari and Divaad Wilson played like their hair was on fire last year for Coach Smart’s defense in New Orleans and provided bright spots in an otherwise dismal showing. The emergence of Ojulari and Wilson undoubtedly was not a surprise to the Georgia staff as they are adamant and consistent in preaching practice performance earns game time opportunity.

However, it did give a glimpse of what was to come and endeared Dawg fans to these exciting young players. The question is, who could be in a position to be this year’s Ojulari and Wilson?

WR, Dominick Blaylock is out for the remainder of the season.

Dominick Blaylock and Kearis Jackson both exited the SEC Championship Game with injuries. Blaylock is out for the bowl game with a torn ACL and Jackson, who already has missed significant time this season with a broken hand, is questionable with an ankle injury. The wide receiver core is thin, but then again, what else is new? Smart has lamented how the position has been a revolving door throughout the 2019 campaign but now with the aforementioned duo likely out and Lawrence Cager’s season finished, the depth issue has reached critical levels.

Redshirt Freshmen Tommy Bush has only appeared in the Georgia Tech game this season mainly because of a groin injury. He finally seems to be getting healthy and with a solid amount of time to rest, rehab and prepare during the bowl practices, it could put Bush in a position to play.

Makiya Tongue, former 4 Star recruit and true Freshman, has appeared in 3 games this year and is eligible to play in the bowl game and still maintain his redshirt status. The Baton Rouge native was a highly touted member of the 2019 recruiting class and provides a good mix of size and speed that Dawg fans would be excited to see in action.

The struggles of the receiving corps have been well documented and given some disappointing performances and key drops this season by Tyler Simmons and Matt Landers, it would not be shocking to see the Georgia offense mix in some fresh blood. Providing that their practice performance warrants it, if for nothing more than an assurance of depth and evaluation of talent.

All-American offensive tackle Andrew Thomas has several million reasons to not play in this game and truthfully nobody could - or should - blame him if he does not. Cade Mays would likely slide over to the left tackle spot with Thomas not in the lineup and Jamaree Salyer would become the "super-sub" that Mays tends to be. Salyer has played a good amount this year and in pivotal moments, such as the second half of the Auburn game instead of Solomon Kindley.

With Justin Schaffer still not available due to a neck injury, former 5 Star recruit from Oxford, Alabama Clay Webb could be in line for some playing time, especially if Trey Hill (chronic ankle issue) must miss any time. Dawg fans everywhere rejoiced when Smart and former offensive line coach Sam Pittman went deep into Saban and Malzahn country and plucked the number 1 ranked offensive lineman in Alabama. Webb is a gifted athlete and now has been practicing with Georgia for almost a full year as he enrolled early and practiced with the team leading up to the 2019 Sugar Bowl.

Webb, like Mikaya Tongue, has participated in just 3 games this year and playing in the bowl game would still allow him to redshirt.

Finally, the most obvious burden of production replacement falls upon that of the running back position if D’Andre Swift does, in fact, sit out. Swift, much like Andrew Thomas, is a virtual first-round lock and is clearly not healthy after being used sparing in the SEC Championship Game.

Brian Herrien will be suiting up for the final time for the Dawgs and has started several games at the running back position this season. I would expect Herrien and Zamir White to get more than their fair share of carries and run with great determination, but James Cook likely will be a vital part of the game plan versus the Bears.

I expect several different multi-back formations. Cook is someone that Kirby Smart raves about and wants to find ways to get the ball heading into an expanded role in 2020.

QB, Jake Fromm

Regardless of the ingredients, I anticipate the Bulldogs coaching staff to come up with a recipe to produce a motivated offensive unit against Baylor. Jake Fromm certainly has a need to put together a solid performance whether he is returning or going pro and everybody - including the coaching staff - knows that improvement on the offensive side is needed and that change is coming.

The 2020 Sugar Bowl will go a long way to showing everyone just how close the Dawgs are to achieving the gains necessary in offensive production, while successfully mitigating inevitable change. More importantly, The Sugar Bowl will begin to show the Bulldog nation just who will be a part of it and what role they’ll play.